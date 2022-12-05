ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

CBS DFW

Mass power outage in North Carolina caused by gunfire, repairs could take days

Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned.The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without electricity and rendered wastewater pumps out of order across the area. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that someone had "opened fire on the substation, the same thing at the other one." "It was a gate, and they went through the gate, got at the substation and shot it as well,"...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
GREENSBORO, NC
richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt

ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One dead in Saturday morning shooting

A Spring Lake man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning, Dec. 3 on West Orange Street, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Orange Street at approximately 4:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They found a man outside a residence with multiple...
SPRING LAKE, NC

