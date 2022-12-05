Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
'Sabotage will not be tolerated': Motive remains unclear in Moore County power grid attack
The widespread power outage was caused Saturday night when someone intentionally opened fire and caused millions of dollars worth of damage to two of the county's power stations.
Mass power outage in North Carolina caused by gunfire, repairs could take days
Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned.The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without electricity and rendered wastewater pumps out of order across the area. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sunday that someone had "opened fire on the substation, the same thing at the other one." "It was a gate, and they went through the gate, got at the substation and shot it as well,"...
How many Moore County customers are without power? ‘Glitch’ leads to wrong numbers on Duke Energy map
A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are.
Lawsuit filed in Anson Sheriff dispute; Howell and Cannon both claim the position
WADESBORO — Sgt. Gerald Cannon has filed a lawsuit against Anson County in Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The lawsuit refers to Cannon as the Sheriff of Anson County, although that is disputed after the Anson County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Howell as Sheriff at their meeting on Tuesday evening.
Greensboro Family Dollar considered ‘total loss’ after fire; 1 wanted for information
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is seeking a person of interest who may have knowledge about a fire that occurred on Sunday morning. At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, GPD officers and firefighters came to the Family Dollar on 1435 East Cone Boulevard after getting a report of a fire inside the […]
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Teen mom and baby missing in North Carolina, deputies say
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.
Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt
ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.
Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
Man accused of going over 100 mph before fatal Gate City Boulevard crash, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
One dead in Saturday morning shooting
A Spring Lake man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning, Dec. 3 on West Orange Street, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Orange Street at approximately 4:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They found a man outside a residence with multiple...
