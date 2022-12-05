Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Two arrested on drug charges after asking for directions
Stewart County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Stewart County Sheriff's Office says that two people are behind bars after an officer found them with drugs near the county courthouse. An officer was in front of the courthouse with his K-9 when a car that was driving through the parking lot stopped and spoke with the officer to ask for directions. When the man driving rolled down his window the officer says that he immediately smelled marijuana and then asked the driver for his license. The officer found that the man had a suspended license. The officer and his K-9 then searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded pistol. The passenger of the vehicle was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With November Gun Incident At Dollar General
A Hopkinsville woman has been charged with brandishing a gun last month at a Dollar General in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say on November 19th 38-year-old Raegeanne Smith allegedly pointed the weapon at a customer at the Dollar General store and threatened an employee of the store. She then dropped the gun and fled the scene.
whvoradio.com
Bond Modification Denied Again in McHenry Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged with murder who has seen his trial date delayed a half-dozen times in two years saw his request for a bond modification again denied in Christian County Circuit Court. Robert Torian III is charged with the 2019 fatal shooting of Terrell Moore after the two men...
whvoradio.com
Discovery Transfer Requested in Peach Street Murder Case
Defense attorneys for Anthony Gaines are still waiting for cell phone data evidence to help them prepare for their defense of the Hopkinsville man charged with two counts of murder. Attorney Brandi Jones presented a multi-layered motion to Christian County Circuit Judge Andrew Self Wednesday afternoon. She said she had...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs while being arrested on an indictment warrant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 31-year-old Travis Lacy who had an indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and marijuana, and trafficking meth and marijuana. During the investigation, he was found to have a loaded handgun, marijuana, and meth in his possession.
lite987whop.com
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Man accused of intentionally burning camper in Camden arrested
Man arrested on arson, vandalism charges after camper catches fire in Camden
whvoradio.com
Henderson Arraigned on New Manslaughter Charge
A Hopkinsville man was arraigned for a second time on manslaughter charges in a case that got Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling in some trouble with the Kentucky Supreme Court earlier this year. Seth Henderson entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in Christian County Circuit Court to new charges of...
Man attacked by coworker with box cutter hospitalized
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting A Woman And Her Child
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her teenage child on Ovil Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Logan Young shoved his girlfriend while he was in an argument with her, pointed a gun at her and her 14-year-old child then punched the child in the face several times.
‘Senseless, cruel’: Flare gun at center of arson investigation in Cheatham County
A Cheatham County man's hard work was left in flames, and now an arson investigation is underway after flare gun casings are found near the farmer's burning barn.
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set In Boulevard Murder Case
A trial date has been set for two juveniles and an adult charged in the March fatal shooting of 19-year old Alijah Watts at a convenience store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Juveniles Joshua Cotton and Jonathon Weston are charged with murder and 20-year old Christian McKeel is charged with complicity of murder in the death of Watts at Casey’s General Store on the night of March 2nd. Cotton also faces additional charges of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
WSMV
Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.
Suspect sought for shooting man outside South Nashville Mapco
Metro police are looking for a man who reportedly shot a customer outside a Mapco convenience store in October.
WBBJ
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at Cool Springs Galleria
Quick action from an alert employee helped undercover officers promptly respond to a robbery-in-progress at a Cool Springs store Saturday night.
$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago.
Clarksville man dead after alleged domestic assault on mother
A man is dead after reportedly attacking his mother at a home near Clarksville Monday morning and being restrained by his father.
