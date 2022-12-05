Lehigh Valley 2-Month-Old On Ventilator In ICU Prompts Wave Of Community Support

Support is on the rise for a beloved two-month-old infant from the Lehigh Valley who is on a ventilator in the ICU. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is on the rise for Calliope, a beloved two-month-old infant from the Lehigh Valley who is on a ventilator struggling to breathe in the ICU.

Kelsey Simms of Easton has been out of work to care for her daughter, Calliope Lillian, who has been on a ventilator in the ICU of a local hospital to deal with breathing problems since before Thanksgiving, according to a GoFundMe launched for her support.

While Calliope, the youngest sister of three older brothers, is "slowly progressing," she also faces the challenge of being weaned off of the narcotics and benzodiazepines she was taking, Simms says.

“I will be out of work for the foreseeable future and will need help with paying the mortgage, for food, for gas, and other necessities,” Simms writes.

More than $2,600 had been raised on the campaign as of Monday, Dec. 5.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” wrote Simms in a campaign update. “The road ahead of her is long. But I believe the positive thoughts, vibes, and prayers are helping her heal.”

