Southfield, MI

fox2detroit.com

Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man robbed, shot by another man when entering Detroit apartment, police say

DETROIT – A man is in serious condition Thursday morning after he was robbed and shot upon entering an apartment building in Detroit. According to Detroit police, at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 32-year-old man walked into an apartment building on Conant Street, near its intersection with Dequindre Street. Another man inside the building robbed the 32-year-old, shot him, took his car keys and then took his 2018 Dodge Charger, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

"Ring of fire" in Detroit leads police to investigate

(CBS DETROIT) - Gasoline, fire and burnouts. It was quite the scene early Monday morning along Greenfield and Seven Mile roads.Video shared on multiple social media platforms shows nearly five minutes of cars performing burnouts. Also in the video, an officer's cruiser can be seen in the footage.Police tell us residents' safety is always on their minds. "The objective is to disperse and disband the group safely," DPD 8th Precinct Commander, Vernal Newson, said. We're told the brazen incident resulted in one of the officer's cars being hit. Newson says, that driver was issued a citation.Incidents like this authorities say are becoming...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case

Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
DETROIT, MI

