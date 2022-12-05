(CBS DETROIT) - Gasoline, fire and burnouts. It was quite the scene early Monday morning along Greenfield and Seven Mile roads.Video shared on multiple social media platforms shows nearly five minutes of cars performing burnouts. Also in the video, an officer's cruiser can be seen in the footage.Police tell us residents' safety is always on their minds. "The objective is to disperse and disband the group safely," DPD 8th Precinct Commander, Vernal Newson, said. We're told the brazen incident resulted in one of the officer's cars being hit. Newson says, that driver was issued a citation.Incidents like this authorities say are becoming...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO