fox2detroit.com
Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man robbed, shot by another man when entering Detroit apartment, police say
DETROIT – A man is in serious condition Thursday morning after he was robbed and shot upon entering an apartment building in Detroit. According to Detroit police, at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 8, a 32-year-old man walked into an apartment building on Conant Street, near its intersection with Dequindre Street. Another man inside the building robbed the 32-year-old, shot him, took his car keys and then took his 2018 Dodge Charger, officials said.
Police investigating string of car thefts inside of DTW parking garages
Police at the Detroit Metro Airport are investigating a string of car thefts from the airport's parking garages.
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
Carscoops
How Stellantis Tripped Thieves Trying To Steal Dodge Durangos From Detroit Plant
A new security measure may offer a glimmer of hope for automakers in the Detroit area that have been the target of a large number of thefts in recent years. A new cable in the security fence at a Stellantis plant in Detroit stopped thieves this week who were attempting to steal two vehicles.
fox2detroit.com
Attempted smash and grab at Dearborn Heights gun shop
Nothing was taken from a Dearborn Heights gun store where two suspects drove a red Hyundai Sonata into the front of the Esko Guns weapons store. Police are now searching for the individuals.
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old killed in Southfield Freeway crash • Dearborn man moons judge • 911 calls in Eastpointe
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A 9-year-old boy died in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday night after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended by a box truck. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was struck. According to Michigan State Police, the fatal crash happened after...
Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit
Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
Suspect In Death Of Mich. Man Killed For Not Holding Elevator Door Arrested
Chief James White called the shooting 'absolutely ridiculous.'
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old worker killed in construction accident in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Macomb County man was killed in a construction accident involving heavy machinery in Bloomfield Township. The incident occurred Wednesday (Dec. 7) in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road in Bloomfield Township. No other injuries were reported.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police use chopper to assist Detroit police in arrest of carjacking suspect
DETROIT – The Michigan State Police used their chopper to help assist the Detroit Police Department in locating the vehicle involved in a carjacking incident over the weekend. The incident occurred on Friday (Dec. 2) when MSP located the alleged suspect near the Lodge Freeway and West Chicago. The...
Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette
DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man killed in crash that shut down I-696 in Farmington Hills -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Troy man killed after crashing into semi truck while trying to pass it on I-696 Michigan State Police shut down the westbound lanes of I-696...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Uber driver recounts horrific moment of being carjacked on Detroit's east side
Carjacking continues to be a major concern for folks in metro Detroit, especially for ride-share drivers targeted under the pretense of hailing a ride.
"Ring of fire" in Detroit leads police to investigate
(CBS DETROIT) - Gasoline, fire and burnouts. It was quite the scene early Monday morning along Greenfield and Seven Mile roads.Video shared on multiple social media platforms shows nearly five minutes of cars performing burnouts. Also in the video, an officer's cruiser can be seen in the footage.Police tell us residents' safety is always on their minds. "The objective is to disperse and disband the group safely," DPD 8th Precinct Commander, Vernal Newson, said. We're told the brazen incident resulted in one of the officer's cars being hit. Newson says, that driver was issued a citation.Incidents like this authorities say are becoming...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
