Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker III injured in NFL Week 13

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo , Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa were among the most notable players to sustain injuries in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday that Garoppolo broke his foot and will undergo season-ending surgery. Garoppolo sustained the left foot injury in the first quarter of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins . He was taken by cart to the locker room.

"Just hearing it is pretty crushing," Shanahan said of Garoppolo. "We know what Jimmy's been through, how hard he's worked at this, I got that news in the second quarter, so it was a little different for me, even with how happy we were with that game."

Second-string quarterback Brock Purdy completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two scores and an interception in relief of Garoppolo. He is expected to fill in for Garoppolo for the rest of the season.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 18 of 33 passes for 295 yards, two scores and two interceptions in the loss. He also sustained an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not play on the Dolphins' final drive.

Sources told NFL Network that the injury isn't believed to be significant and Tagovailoa could have returned to the game. He is expected to play in Week 14.

The 49ers (8-4) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-4) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a left knee injury in the first quarter of a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Baltimore. Jackson, like other players injured Sunday, will undergo additional tests and examinations on the injury to determine a potential timeline to return.

He completed 3 of 4 passes for 11 yards and ran for 9 yards before his exit. He did not return. Tyler Huntley completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and a score in relief of Jackson. The second-string quarterback also ran for 41 yards and a score on 10 carries.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson did not sustain a season-ending injury. He said Jackson will be out either "days or weeks," but is hopeful the quarterback can practice this week.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen also sustained a thigh injury and did not return to the game. Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton left the game early due to a hamstring injury.

The Ravens (8-4) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Broncos (3-9) will battle the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

Seattle Seahawks starting running back Kenneth Walker III sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter of a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood. Walker logged 36 yards on three carries before his exit. Backup running back DeeJay Dallas totaled 10 carries for 37 yards in relief of Walker.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Walker "jammed his ankle and just couldn't get back out there and get going again."

"He showed that he was ready to go but he just couldn't get back out there, so we have to see what that means," Carroll told reporters.

Seahawks safety Josh Jones also suffered hamstring injury and did not return. On Saturday, the Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday that Stafford sustained a spinal cord contusion and is "probably" out for the rest of the season.

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two interceptions against the Seahawks. Stafford hasn't played since Week 11.

The Rams (3-9) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Inglewood. The Seahawks (7-5) will host the Carolina Panthers (4-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Seattle.

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks took a hard hit while making a touchdown catch in the first quarter of a 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. He was placed in the concussion protocol and did not return.

Titans linebacker David Long (hamstring) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) also were ruled out due to injuries.

Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (shoulder) and linebacker Shaun Bradley (hamstring) also left the game early due to injuries.

The Titans (7-5) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Nashville. The Eagles (11-1) will face the New York Giants (7-4-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in the final game of Week 13 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Tampa, Fla.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com