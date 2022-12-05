ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/8/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry resting Thursday for Heat versus Clippers

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) is out Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Lowry will take a breather and miss his first game of the season on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), and Haywood Highsmith will have more minutes available off the bench with Lowry sidelined. Jimmy Butler (conditioning) figures to replace Lowry in the lineup if he's cleared to return.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (ankle) probable for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. McDermott is probable to return to action against Houston on Thursday. He last played on November 30th. Our models expect him to see 21.7 minutes against the Rockets. McDermott's Thursday projection includes 10.8 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mathurin will come off the bench after Tyrese Haliburton was named Wednesday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Mathurin to score 24.6 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8...
numberfire.com

Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Thursday 12/8/22

Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Miami on Thursday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Los Angeles. Our models expect Robinson to play 12.1 minutes against the Clippers on Thursday. Robinson's Thursday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Dejounte Murray (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Murray will not return after he suffered a left ankle sprain in first half. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to play an increased offensive role if Murray were to miss more time.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Walker Kessler on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler will make his first career start after Jarred Vanderbilt was benched on Wednesday night. In 22.3 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Devonte' Graham (toe) active for New Orleans' Wednesday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (toe) is active for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Graham will be available despite being listed as questionable with a toe sprain. In 15.0 expected minutes, our models project Graham to score 12.3 FanDuel points. Graham's projection includes 6.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy