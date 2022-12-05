Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Nebraska at Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana earned its first Big Ten win of the 2022-23 season with an 81-65 triumph over Nebraska that seemed to address many of their shortcomings stemming from a conference opening loss at Rutgers. The Hoosiers started fast in this one and never trailed. They built a 14-2 lead to open...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball served reality check in loss to No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off its biggest win in recent memory, over then-No. 7 Creighton, Nebraska came back down to earth on Wednesday with a sobering 81-65 loss at No. 14 Indiana. The loss snapped the Huskers’ three-game winning streak over ranked opponents dating back to last season. It came at the hands of both a triple-double outing from junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and an exceptional team shooting performance. Despite what the 16-point final deficit might suggest, the Huskers never ceded but couldn't overcome an ugly start.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU soccer’s Todd Yeagley discusses family legacy, College Cup matchup with Pitt
Watch as Indiana men’s soccer coach Todd Yeagley joined the Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine to discuss the upcoming College Cup. The Hoosiers qualified for the 22nd all-time college soccer Final Four in the 50-year history of the program. Indiana faces Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday...
thedailyhoosier.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis gets third triple-double in IU basketball history
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third triple-double in IU basketball history on Wednesday night against Nebraska in an 81-65 Indiana win. The senior forward poured in 12 points, and added 11 rebounds and 10 assists to hit the marks. He already had 9 points and 8 rebounds at halftime, but had to make up ground in the assist column with just four at the break.
Indiana women’s hoops remain perfect
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Nine games in to the season and beginning big ten play, Indiana University’s women’s hoops remain undefeated. The Hoosiers sit at 9-0, one of the best starts in program history. This week they moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, tying the program’s best ranking, which was in […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to host a pair of Kentucky-based 2025 prospects on Wednesday
According to reports, Indiana is expected to have a couple class of 2025 prospects on campus Wednesday in connection with the Nebraska game. Sophomore guard Jasper Johnson hails from Versailles, Ky. just outside of Lexington (Woodford County H.S.). He’ll be in Bloomington tomorrow according to 247Sports national reporter Travis Branham.
CBS Sports
Indiana vs. Nebraska: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the #10 Indiana Hoosiers since Jan. 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Cornhuskers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 8:30 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a win while IU will be stumbling in from a loss.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson Q&A to preview Nebraska
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson previewed the Hoosiers game against Nebraska with the media on Tuesday. The second year head coach also spoke extensively about IU’s first loss of the season against Rutgers. Indiana (7-1, 0-1) and Nebraska tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska
Watch IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson’s Monday radio show with guest host Austin Render. The pair discussed Indiana’s split last week against North Carolina and Rutgers, and previewed a game this week against Nebraska. Director of Basketball Operations Steven Surface was the guest in the final segment.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football linked to Georgia Tech transfer QB Jeff Sims
Clearly in need of a transfer portal quarterback or two, Indiana is linked to Georgia Tech transfer signal caller Jeff Sims, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. “Virginia Tech, Indiana — two programs that are looking to get a shot of life, really, on offense. I think they’re interested...
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
Gift idea: How to research the history of someone's home for them
INDIANAPOLIS — History is everywhere. It is the city around us, maybe even the home you live in. Amy Vedra with the Indiana Historical Society said Indianapolis came about because they wanted to move the state capital to the central part of Indiana. "Those early 1820s is when we...
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
