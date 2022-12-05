Thomas Hamilton Anderson, Jr. of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was 82. Tom grew up in Arlington, the son of Genevieve (Crowley) and Thomas H. Anderson. After high school, Tom earned his bachelor’s degree at Northeastern University in 1962. He then started as an accountant with Elliot Business Machines, where he also met the love of his life, his wife, Donna (Traverse). He earned a master’s degree in business administration and progressed in his accounting career. As someone who loved consistency, Tom stayed with his company for 25 years, during which time it became Dymo Business Systems, then Addressograph Farrington, Inc. He later joined Electroswitch, where he handled various accounting and management duties until his retirement.

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO