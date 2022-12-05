Read full article on original website
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
WGAL
Overnight work planned for Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some overnight work is planned for Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the work will be done Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During those times, traffic will be restricted...
WGAL
Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
WGAL
Crash shuts down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster, Berks counties
DENVER, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County this morning. There was an accident in the westbound lanes of the turnpike between Morgantown and Reading. All westbound lanes are closed. The crash happened just east of Denver, Lancaster County. Detour...
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
2 Pa. firefighters die after being trapped in blaze; 3rd body found: reports
Update: Pa. firefighters ID’d after being killed in house fire that’s being called a crime scene. A massive house fire in Schuylkill County left two firefighters dead after being trapped in the building, and officials now say a third body has been found. SkookNews reports that fire crews...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
WGAL
Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
WGAL
Boil-water advisory in place for Lancaster County borough after contaminants are found
STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil-water advisory is expected to remain in place for days for Strasburg Borough in Lancaster County. Testing found natural contaminants at one of the borough's six water sources. Residents are asked to boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using it. The...
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
WGAL
Crash causing delays on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-283 in Dauphin County. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes near Exit 2, PA-441, Lindle Road. Stay with WGAL for updates. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get...
Jesse James Survives Icy High-Speed Rollover Crash Only To Get Hit By Train Seconds Later In PA
A 26-year-old man has died after an icy crash onto train tracks in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Jesse James McGran Sutch, of Newport, has been identified as the victim of this deadly crash by his mother. Sutch had been driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty west on Lower Bailey Road in...
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
WGAL
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
WGAL
Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station to test emergency sirens
DELTA, Pa. — The emergency warning sirens around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County will be tested Wednesday afternoon. The full-volume test – which happens twice a year – is scheduled for 1 p.m. The sirens will sound for three minutes. The warning siren system...
Sinkhole Opens Up, Closing Roads In Lititz
A sinkhole has opened up closing a major roadway in Lititz, authorities say. The Lititz Borough Public Works is repairing the sinkhole which was discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7:00 a.m., according to a release by the area police. The hole is on Raspberry Lane near the intersection of...
abc27.com
Road to close for construction in Columbia Borough
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department released a statement on Monday, Dec. 5, that Walnut Street will close for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police are asking the public to avoid Walnut Street from 7 a.m. until after...
Man killed in overnight central Pa. shooting
A 34-year-old man was shot dead in York overnight Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pamela Gay said her office was called at 12:04 a.m. to the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced...
WGAL
Wanted man taken into custody at Sheetz in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was taken into custody at a Sheetz in Lancaster County, according to police. Manheim Township police said they were alerted Tuesday afternoon that a 25-year-old Lancaster man wanted for possession of a firearm and a parole violation was in the area. Officers...
