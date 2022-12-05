ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches

(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash is causing significant delays on I-283 in Dauphin County. Traffic is backing up in the northbound lanes near Exit 2, PA-441, Lindle Road. Stay with WGAL for updates. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get...
WGAL

State police in Adams County searching for missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station to test emergency sirens

DELTA, Pa. — The emergency warning sirens around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County will be tested Wednesday afternoon. The full-volume test – which happens twice a year – is scheduled for 1 p.m. The sirens will sound for three minutes. The warning siren system...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Sinkhole Opens Up, Closing Roads In Lititz

A sinkhole has opened up closing a major roadway in Lititz, authorities say. The Lititz Borough Public Works is repairing the sinkhole which was discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7:00 a.m., according to a release by the area police. The hole is on Raspberry Lane near the intersection of...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Road to close for construction in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department released a statement on Monday, Dec. 5, that Walnut Street will close for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police are asking the public to avoid Walnut Street from 7 a.m. until after...
COLUMBIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in overnight central Pa. shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot dead in York overnight Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pamela Gay said her office was called at 12:04 a.m. to the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Wanted man taken into custody at Sheetz in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was taken into custody at a Sheetz in Lancaster County, according to police. Manheim Township police said they were alerted Tuesday afternoon that a 25-year-old Lancaster man wanted for possession of a firearm and a parole violation was in the area. Officers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

