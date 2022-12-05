Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Adult and children hurt in Fox Township Crash
An adult and some children were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 71, south of Millbrook, Tuesday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about quarter after nine. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Newark, was taken to...
2 Gary police officers injured when driver running from officer crashes into them
GARY, Ind. — Two Gary, Indiana police officers were injured Wednesday after their car was hit by a driver fleeing from another police officer, according to police. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a fight at a home with someone leaving and firing shots, according to Gary police. An officer found the driver and […]
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
Eastbound Lanes of I-80 Closed in Grundy County After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are currently closed on a stretch of highway through Grundy County after a crash involving multiple semi trucks on Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to Illinois State Police, all traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 105 following the crash. Traffic is...
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside
An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
wjol.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Joliet Police for Fatal Crash During Pursuit
A Chicago law firm has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Joliet Police Department in connection with a fatal crash that occurred during a police pursuit from late last year. It was back on December 8th of 2021 that Joliet Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an incident involving gunfire. As the pursuit approached Glenwood Ave the driver lost control and struck a tree which caused the vehicle to catch fire.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
2 Dead, 4 hurt In LaGrange Road crash
Two people were killed and four more injured in a traffic crash Sunday afternoon on LaGrange Road in unincorporated Palos Park. Cook County Sheriff’s Police said a 56-year-old man died at the scene and a 54-year-old woman died of her injuries at an area hospital. Police said they responded...
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
Car dealership employee arrested after crashing into home during test drive, Elmhurst police say
Two adult passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.
Car crashes into Morton Grove Culver’s, 4 customers injured
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A car crashed into a suburban Culver’s restaurant late Monday afternoon. According to police, a 2008 Toyota sedan was driving west on Dempster Street around 3:49 p.m. when it left the road and hit the building. Four customers inside of Culver’s were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Body recovered from retention pond in Willowbrook
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A body was pulled from a retention pond Thursday morning in west suburban Willowbrook. Police officers were called to a pond in the area of 70 Lincoln Oaks Drive for a report of a body in the water, officials said. Upon arrival, officers found the body of...
fox32chicago.com
Man critically injured in Bronzeville after argument ends in shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot following an argument with two other men on a sidewalk in Bronzeville Thursday morning. Police say the victim was walking in the first block of East 28th Street around 8:56 a.m. when a gray SUV pulled up and two men got out. There was...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead
BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
wjol.com
Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville
Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Police in Mendota looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
