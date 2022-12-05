ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crest Hill, IL

WSPY NEWS

Adult and children hurt in Fox Township Crash

An adult and some children were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 71, south of Millbrook, Tuesday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about quarter after nine. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Newark, was taken to...
MILLBROOK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
PALATINE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside

An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
BERWYN, IL
wjol.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Joliet Police for Fatal Crash During Pursuit

A Chicago law firm has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Joliet Police Department in connection with a fatal crash that occurred during a police pursuit from late last year. It was back on December 8th of 2021 that Joliet Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an incident involving gunfire. As the pursuit approached Glenwood Ave the driver lost control and struck a tree which caused the vehicle to catch fire.
JOLIET, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 Dead, 4 hurt In LaGrange Road crash

Two people were killed and four more injured in a traffic crash Sunday afternoon on LaGrange Road in unincorporated Palos Park. Cook County Sheriff’s Police said a 56-year-old man died at the scene and a 54-year-old woman died of her injuries at an area hospital. Police said they responded...
PALOS PARK, IL
WGN News

Car crashes into Morton Grove Culver’s, 4 customers injured

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A car crashed into a suburban Culver’s restaurant late Monday afternoon. According to police, a 2008 Toyota sedan was driving west on Dempster Street around 3:49 p.m. when it left the road and hit the building. Four customers inside of Culver’s were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The […]
MORTON GROVE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body recovered from retention pond in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A body was pulled from a retention pond Thursday morning in west suburban Willowbrook. Police officers were called to a pond in the area of 70 Lincoln Oaks Drive for a report of a body in the water, officials said. Upon arrival, officers found the body of...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead

BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
BERWYN, IL
wjol.com

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville

Seven vehicles involved in a crash in Lockport that has Route 53/Broadway closed between Caton Farm Road and Division. The crash involves a school bus and semi-tractor trailer. Crest Hill Deputy Chief Jason Opiola tells WJOL that there were children on the school bus. The roadway is closed due to extensive property damage and waiting for tow trucks to untangle the crash. Four people transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
LOCKPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police in Mendota looking for missing man

Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
MENDOTA, IL

