Toledo, OH

FlurrySports

Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.
DETROIT, MI
findlay.edu

University of Findlay Crowned “Champion” After Battle of Champions Competition

The first every Battle of Champions is officially in the books. The University of Findlay and Ashland University took part in a friendly donor competition, racing to see who could reach 600 donors first, and in turn help their athletic departments raise money to support student athletes. This year University of Findlay was named “Champion,” raising $158,542 from 660 donors.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Milkster Nitrogen Creamery closing after two years in business

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo ice cream shop is closing its doors roughly two years after opening. Milkster Nitrogen Creamery, located at 5333 Monroe St., made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The establishment's last day in business will be Dec. 17. "We’re sorry things didn’t work...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a plan Tuesday to have Tam-O-Shanter run the Ottawa Park ice rink. After the council vote, the plan includes a 30 year lease but council will have to re-approve it every five years. The City of Toledo looked to Tam-O-Shanter to run...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police searching for two missing teens

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school. Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

One hospitalized after Reynolds & Dorr crash overnight Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday that resulted in a hospitalization. Crews arrived at the intersection of north Reynolds Road and Dorr Street shortly after midnight and located a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. TFRD said the vehicle had been traveling at high speeds before colliding with the pole, trapping the driver inside.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former Toledo-area photographer captures stunning wildlife photos in Tanzania

An award-winning photographer who called Toledo home for more than a decade is sharing some of the stunning images he captured in Tanzania. Rance Rogers traveled to the Arusha National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, and Serengeti National Park in October of this year as part of the Tanzania Photography Safari, led by the founder of naturescapes.net , Greg Downing.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
TOLEDO, OH

