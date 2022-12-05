Read full article on original website
Fresh off state championship, Central Catholic football players transition to basketball
TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic’s football team won a state championship last Thursday night, and they’re used to making deep playoff runs. But with that success on the football field, comes some challenges on the basketball court. For the hoops coach Mike Floyd, that’s a good problem...
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
The 2022 Detroit Lions season has been an interesting one. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won four of their past five games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 14. They also now have first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field to make their offense even more dangerous.
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Crowned “Champion” After Battle of Champions Competition
The first every Battle of Champions is officially in the books. The University of Findlay and Ashland University took part in a friendly donor competition, racing to see who could reach 600 donors first, and in turn help their athletic departments raise money to support student athletes. This year University of Findlay was named “Champion,” raising $158,542 from 660 donors.
Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
fcnews.org
Evergreen’s Carson LeRoux signs with University of Findlay for cross country, track
Carson LeRoux of Evergreen recently signed his letter of intent to run cross country and also track at the University of Findlay. Pictured, from left: Charles LeRoux (father), Carson, Laura LeRoux (mother).
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery closing after two years in business
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo ice cream shop is closing its doors roughly two years after opening. Milkster Nitrogen Creamery, located at 5333 Monroe St., made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The establishment's last day in business will be Dec. 17. "We’re sorry things didn’t work...
Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
13abc.com
1000+ properties in Lucas Co., including Rose Apartments, to be demolished with Ohio BUILDS funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - 2,277 blighted and vacant structures in 42 Ohio counties were announced for demolition Tuesday. The buildings will be razed as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
13abc.com
Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a plan Tuesday to have Tam-O-Shanter run the Ottawa Park ice rink. After the council vote, the plan includes a 30 year lease but council will have to re-approve it every five years. The City of Toledo looked to Tam-O-Shanter to run...
Bowling Green HS student accused of making 'non-credible' bomb threat, district to press charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green High School student allegedly made a non-credible bomb threat against the school on Tuesday, according to an announcement made by district superintendent Francis Scruci. In a statement, Scruci said a student gave a note to a teacher that read "I planted a...
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
13abc.com
BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school. Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.
One hospitalized after Reynolds & Dorr crash overnight Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday that resulted in a hospitalization. Crews arrived at the intersection of north Reynolds Road and Dorr Street shortly after midnight and located a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. TFRD said the vehicle had been traveling at high speeds before colliding with the pole, trapping the driver inside.
13abc.com
Former Toledo-area photographer captures stunning wildlife photos in Tanzania
An award-winning photographer who called Toledo home for more than a decade is sharing some of the stunning images he captured in Tanzania. Rance Rogers traveled to the Arusha National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, and Serengeti National Park in October of this year as part of the Tanzania Photography Safari, led by the founder of naturescapes.net , Greg Downing.
fox2detroit.com
Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced. "They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,. "German Cockroaches...
13abc.com
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
