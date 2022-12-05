ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Father, son escape armed carjacking in Antioch; Suspect in custody

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZfJE_0jXqGAM700

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) A 19-year-old has been charged after Metro police reported he was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred a year ago at a gas station in Antioch.

On Dec. 29, 2021, officers were dispatched to the Kwik Sak at 1804 Antioch Pike after receiving a call about a reported carjacking.

Once on scene, the victim told officers his father exited the vehicle and went into the store while he stayed inside.

Man shot, killed by teenager in Marshall County

The victim said he then heard a knock on the driver’s side window and saw David Nunn,19, holding a handgun, demanding he get out the car, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers said the victim stated there was another suspect who was at the passenger side also holding a handgun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqdT2_0jXqGAM700
David Wayne Nunn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim exited the car and three suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. Court records show that the vehicle crashed but continued driving.

Officers later found the vehicle unoccupied near the intersection of Lava Court and Waikiki Boulevard. While searching the area, officers saw two of the suspects running away from the scene.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to an affidavit, officers attempted to chase the suspects but eventually lost them. Officers were then advised that one of suspects was hiding in a shed behind a house on Bryant Court.

Officials went to the location and found David Nunn hiding in the shed. Nunn was then taken into custody by a K-9.

Nunn was charged with felony carjacking, evading arrest and theft of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 3 people in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Friday night out with friends ended up with a woman and two friends in the hospital after all three were run over by a car early Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance in the Wedgwood-Houston area.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case

(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for attacking co-worker with box cutter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Monday for stabbing a fellow employee with a box cutter last week. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Friday, December 2. A surveillance camera at the warehouse on Briley Park Blvd. North shows 51-year-old Larry Henry walking behind a co-worker, then produces a box cutter and swings his around the man, slashing him in the face and shoulder area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy