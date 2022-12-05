Father, son escape armed carjacking in Antioch; Suspect in custody

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) A 19-year-old has been charged after Metro police reported he was involved in an armed carjacking that occurred a year ago at a gas station in Antioch.

On Dec. 29, 2021, officers were dispatched to the Kwik Sak at 1804 Antioch Pike after receiving a call about a reported carjacking.

Once on scene, the victim told officers his father exited the vehicle and went into the store while he stayed inside.

The victim said he then heard a knock on the driver’s side window and saw David Nunn,19, holding a handgun, demanding he get out the car, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers said the victim stated there was another suspect who was at the passenger side also holding a handgun.

The victim exited the car and three suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. Court records show that the vehicle crashed but continued driving.

Officers later found the vehicle unoccupied near the intersection of Lava Court and Waikiki Boulevard. While searching the area, officers saw two of the suspects running away from the scene.

According to an affidavit, officers attempted to chase the suspects but eventually lost them. Officers were then advised that one of suspects was hiding in a shed behind a house on Bryant Court.

Officials went to the location and found David Nunn hiding in the shed. Nunn was then taken into custody by a K-9.

Nunn was charged with felony carjacking, evading arrest and theft of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 13.

