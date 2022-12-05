Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of...
State election officials subpoenaed in special counsel's probe into 2020 election
(WASHINGTON) — Editor’s Note — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the recipients of the subpoenas included some Trump associates. The subpoenas were only issued to state election officials. The special counsel investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election has issued subpoenas to...
Here are the 39 House Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill
Thirty-nine House Republicans joined all Democrats in passing a bill on Thursday that enshrines protections for same-sex marriage on the federal level, sending the legislation to President Biden’s desk for final approval. The measure, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. All Democrats supported the measure and one Republican — Rep. Burgess…
