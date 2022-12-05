Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Woman Gets Steep Prison Sentence for Throwing Molotov Cocktail at NYPD Van During Anti-Racism Protests
An upstate New York woman was just sentenced to several years in prison after trying to firebomb a van full of NYPD officers in 2020. Samantha Shader, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of using an improvised incendiary device in April of this year. She was previously charged with seven...
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Huge update in Orsolya Gaal death as handyman lover David Bonola is sentenced after fatally stabbing NYC mom
THE handyman who fatally stabbed his estranged lover over 50 times and crammed her body in her son's hockey bag has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Earlier this month, David Bonola, 44, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and confessed to killing Orsolya Gaal, 51, as part of a plea deal.
Chris Christie's niece kicked off plane for calling Latino family "drug mules"
The niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was reportedly kicked off of an airplane after she accused a Latino family of being "drug mules." The Times-Picayune reports that Christie's niece, 25-year-old Shannon Epstein, confronted the family after boarding her flight going from New Orleans to New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day.
Two suspects who allegedly planned to attack New York City synagogues arraigned
Two suspects who allegedly planned to attack New York City synagogues have been arraigned, CBS New York's Lisa Rozner reports. Police say 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Long Island, was found with an 8-inch knife and high-capacity magazine when he was arrested Friday night in Penn Station. Also arrested with him...
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
NJ Woman Engulfed in Flames After Insisting to Wait for Cops After Minor Fender-Bender
A New Jersey woman whose Range Rover collided with a vehicle on a highway was killed Tuesday after insisting to wait for police to respond to the fender bender – only for her to be rear-ended by another truck, which took her life. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, was on a...
NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again
A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
Man who served 8 years for crime he didn't commit speaks to CBS2
NEW YORK -- Here's a story about a murder case that ended with a wrongful conviction.Shamel Capers was 16 years old when he went to prison for a crime he did not commit. The Queens native spent the next eight years trying to prove his innocence.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke exclusively with Capers about how he got his murder conviction thrown out."If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," Capers said recently.FLASHBACK: Man sentenced for Queens bus shooting that killed 14-year-old girlCapers spent all those years in prison for a crime he always maintained he did not commit."For them...
Former Florida tax official and ex-Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years in prison
Greenberg cooperated in investigations into 24 people — 5 have been charged, and 2 more will be indicted in the coming weeks, his lawyer said.
Teacher Secretly Recorded Colleagues in School Bathroom: Lawsuit
Seventeen New York teachers who say they were unknowingly recorded by a hidden camera planted in a bathroom by an ex co-worker have sued their former colleague and the school for doing little to prevent the invasive crime. The teachers, who work at Sand Creek Middle School in Colonie, a...
Gov. Christie’s niece kicked off plane, injured 6 deputies, cops say
The niece of former Governor Chris Christie falsely accused a Latino family on a plane of "smuggling cocaine" and then injured six Louisiana deputies who removed her from the flight to New Jersey, authorities said. Soon after boarding the flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at around...
24-year-old man allegedly robbed, shot, tossed out of taxi on NYC parkway
A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed, shot and tossed out of a cab on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. The NYPD is probing the bizarre incident, which unfolded at Exit 14 on the northbound side of the parkway at 175th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Upper Manhattan, cops said. A New York State Trooper spotted the wounded man, put him in his marked vehicle and drove him to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the NYPD said. “The victim is alleging he was in a cab when he was robbed, shot in the left leg and pushed out of a cab,” an NYPD spokesperson said, adding the injuries were not life-threatening. The victim did not immediately provide police with a description of the suspect or suspects or circumstances behind the shooting, cops said. The victim is “known to the department,” police sources added.
The feds botched Whitey Bulger's prison transfer so badly that the infamous Boston gangster had 'lost the will to live,' a watchdog found
Bulger was kept in a single cell as his transfer from a Florida to a West Virginia prison dragged on, according to a watchdog report on his killing.
Chris Christie’s niece kicked off flight, reportedly asked cops: ‘Do you know who I am?’
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s niece was taken off a plane last week after she accused a couple she perceived to be Latino of smuggling drugs on the flight, a report said.Shannon Epstein, 25, boarded a Spirit Airlines flight to New Jersey from the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on November 24 at about 6am.She proceeded to ask a family near her, who she perceived to be Latino, if they were “smuggling cocaine”, Captain Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s office spokesperson on Friday told The Times-Picayune newspaper.He added that airline workers requested Ms Epstein be removed from...
Early Addition: Chris Christie's niece bit a deputy while being removed from a Spirit Airlines flight (allegedly)
Because she also reportedly asked a passenger she thought was Latino if they were smuggling cocaine, here are your early links: SNAP card-holders getting robbed via card scanners, Eric Adams hit the club in Qatar, the White Lotus season 2 theme song goes hard, and more. [ more › ]
Early Addition: New Yorkers are stiffing the people who bring them food
Because service industry workers are everyday heroes and deserve more money, here are your early links: The Brooklyn Bridge port-a-potties are still standing, the Bronx is the greenest borough, embracing vastness is the move, and more. [ more › ]
NYPD Hate Crimes unit arrests suspect in BB gun attack on Jewish man, son in front of kosher market
The NYPD has arrested a suspect on suspicion of a hate crime in connection with an incident where a Jewish man and his son were shot with a BB gun outside a kosher market.
Man, 25, charged with hate crime for firing BB gun at Jewish father and son in NYC
A 25-year-old man with a criminal history was arrested and charged with a hate crime for allegedly firing BB pellets at a Jewish father and son outside a kosher Staten Island market over the weekend, police announced Tuesday. Jason Kish was charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child over the Sunday attack that came amid a rash of Anti-Semitic hate crimes across the Big Apple. Kish allegedly drove past the pair, who were wearing yamulkas and other traditional Jewish garbs, and fired shots from the driver’s side window, police said. The...
Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA's office
Matthew Colangelo -- who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general's office -- will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.
