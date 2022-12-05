ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again

A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man who served 8 years for crime he didn't commit speaks to CBS2

NEW YORK -- Here's a story about a murder case that ended with a wrongful conviction.Shamel Capers was 16 years old when he went to prison for a crime he did not commit. The Queens native spent the next eight years trying to prove his innocence.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke exclusively with Capers about how he got his murder conviction thrown out."If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," Capers said recently.FLASHBACK: Man sentenced for Queens bus shooting that killed 14-year-old girlCapers spent all those years in prison for a crime he always maintained he did not commit."For them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

24-year-old man allegedly robbed, shot, tossed out of taxi on NYC parkway

A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed, shot and tossed out of a cab on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. The NYPD is probing the bizarre incident, which unfolded at Exit 14 on the northbound side of the parkway at 175th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Upper Manhattan, cops said. A New York State Trooper spotted the wounded man, put him in his marked vehicle and drove him to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the NYPD said. “The victim is alleging he was in a cab when he was robbed, shot in the left leg and pushed out of a cab,” an NYPD spokesperson said, adding the injuries were not life-threatening. The victim did not immediately provide police with a description of the suspect or suspects or circumstances behind the shooting, cops said. The victim is “known to the department,” police sources added.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Chris Christie’s niece kicked off flight, reportedly asked cops: ‘Do you know who I am?’

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s niece was taken off a plane last week after she accused a couple she perceived to be Latino of smuggling drugs on the flight, a report said.Shannon Epstein, 25, boarded a Spirit Airlines flight to New Jersey from the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on November 24 at about 6am.She proceeded to ask a family near her, who she perceived to be Latino, if they were “smuggling cocaine”, Captain Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s office spokesperson on Friday told The Times-Picayune newspaper.He added that airline workers requested Ms Epstein be removed from...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Man, 25, charged with hate crime for firing BB gun at Jewish father and son in NYC

A 25-year-old man with a criminal history was arrested and charged with a hate crime for allegedly firing BB pellets at a Jewish father and son outside a kosher Staten Island market over the weekend, police announced Tuesday. Jason Kish was charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child over the Sunday attack that came amid a rash of Anti-Semitic hate crimes across the Big Apple. Kish allegedly drove past the pair, who were wearing yamulkas and other traditional Jewish garbs, and fired shots from the driver’s side window, police said. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

