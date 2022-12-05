Read full article on original website
New bot ChatGPT will force colleges to get creative to prevent cheating, experts say
After its viral launch last week, the chatbot ChatGPT was lauded online by some as a dramatic step forward for artificial intelligence and the potential future of web search. But with such praise also came concern regarding its potential usage in academic settings. Could the chatbot, which provides coherent, quirky and conversational responses to simple language inquiries, inspire more students to cheat?
A viral tweet has started an important discussion about the 'expiry date' forced onto women
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 21, 2022. It has since been updated. The workforce can be a hostile space for women. From the gender wage gap to sexual harassment in the workplace, working women face several barriers of inequity when it comes to succeeding at their jobs. In addition to these systemic challenges, one woman has highlighted what it is like to have a so-called "expiration date" slapped onto her time in the workforce. Elektra, who goes by the username Elektra6618 on Twitter, has started an important discussion about how ageism disproportionately affects women in comparison to their male counterparts. Since it was first posted, her tweet has gone viral, gaining thousands of likes and retweets from others who found the practice of expiry dates unacceptable.
