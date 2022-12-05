Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 21, 2022. It has since been updated. The workforce can be a hostile space for women. From the gender wage gap to sexual harassment in the workplace, working women face several barriers of inequity when it comes to succeeding at their jobs. In addition to these systemic challenges, one woman has highlighted what it is like to have a so-called "expiration date" slapped onto her time in the workforce. Elektra, who goes by the username Elektra6618 on Twitter, has started an important discussion about how ageism disproportionately affects women in comparison to their male counterparts. Since it was first posted, her tweet has gone viral, gaining thousands of likes and retweets from others who found the practice of expiry dates unacceptable.

