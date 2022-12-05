ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
trumbulltimes.com

CT board warns financial analysis firm of West Haven difficulties

WEST HAVEN — State oversight officials offered words of advice to an accounting firm tasked with conducting an organizational financial analysis of West Haven: set clear deadlines and get documentation. Consultants with Connecticut-based accounting firm Whittlesey introduced themselves and described the scope of their work to members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
fireislandnews.com

Suffolk County Residents for Septic System Upgrades Deemed Not Taxable

Based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been determined that Suffolk County resident home owners who participated in and received funding from the Septic Improvement Program (SIP Program) do not have to include those grant monies in their gross annual income for Federal income tax purposes. This decision means that, Suffolk County does not have an information reporting obligation for the payments made to residential property owners in Suffolk County under the SIP Program.
eastendbeacon.com

Hitting Pause on Cutchogue Battery Storage

Pictured Above: A rendering of the view of the proposed Cutchogue battery energy storage facility as seen from Oregon Road facing southeast, prepared by Key Capture Energy for the site plan review. The Southold Town Planning Board plans to rescind its letter of support to the town’s Zoning Board of...
CUTCHOGUE, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Suffolk Bus System Redesign Includes More South Fork On-Demand Service

Suffolk County has completed its final redesign plan for its transit bus system, which includes several changes on the East End slated to take effect in the fall of 2023, announced Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday. The changes include making an on-demand pilot microtransit system implemented in Southampton...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
NORWALK, CT
riverheadlocal

Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium

Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective

Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 255 Pond Path in South Setauket on Sept. 3 at approximately 9 p.m. Suffolk County Crime...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Central Islip Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole from a Central Islip store last month. Two men allegedly stole assorted items from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on November 21....
longisland.com

Santa Claus Enlisting Help of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk Residents to "Save Christmas"

Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced today that the official “Naughty and Nice List” used by Santa Claus himself has gone missing. On Monday, December 5, 2022, Sheriff Toulon and Santa Claus were scheduled to meet at the Sheriff’s Office in Riverhead to discuss the good boys and girls of Suffolk County, as they always do this time of year. As the County Sheriff, Sheriff Toulon has a unique insight into the behavior of the residents of Suffolk County and Santa likes to check in with him each Christmas Season.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead reviewing applications for new warehousing, manufacturing buildings at EPCAL

Riverhead Town planners are reviewing two site plan applications for new warehouse and manufacturing development for sites on Scott Avenue in the Calverton Enterprise Park. TomCat Realty Holdings, an affiliate of Eastern Wholesale Fence, is proposing to construct a one-story 60,000-square-foot building for warehousing, manufacturing and office uses on a 14.5-acre lot at 901 Scott Avenue.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

New Owner Will Propose Upgrades, Potential Changes to Eastport Shopping Center

Potential plans for the redevelopment of the King Kullen shopping center in Eastport have garnered mixed reviews from residents. Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico shared some ideas proposed by the... more. A collaborative community effort for good came to full fruition recently. The new organic, natural ... 7 Dec 2022...
EASTPORT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two men arrested for committing multiple larcenies in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Dec. 1 for multiple grand larcenies after they allegedly stole merchandise from stores located in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Precincts. Henry E. Sanders and Quintan Larkins allegedly stole multiple items of men’s clothing from Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November

FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
FAIRFIELD, CT

