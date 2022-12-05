Read full article on original website
CT board warns financial analysis firm of West Haven difficulties
WEST HAVEN — State oversight officials offered words of advice to an accounting firm tasked with conducting an organizational financial analysis of West Haven: set clear deadlines and get documentation. Consultants with Connecticut-based accounting firm Whittlesey introduced themselves and described the scope of their work to members of the...
Suffolk County Residents for Septic System Upgrades Deemed Not Taxable
Based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been determined that Suffolk County resident home owners who participated in and received funding from the Septic Improvement Program (SIP Program) do not have to include those grant monies in their gross annual income for Federal income tax purposes. This decision means that, Suffolk County does not have an information reporting obligation for the payments made to residential property owners in Suffolk County under the SIP Program.
Hitting Pause on Cutchogue Battery Storage
Pictured Above: A rendering of the view of the proposed Cutchogue battery energy storage facility as seen from Oregon Road facing southeast, prepared by Key Capture Energy for the site plan review. The Southold Town Planning Board plans to rescind its letter of support to the town’s Zoning Board of...
Suffolk Bus System Redesign Includes More South Fork On-Demand Service
Suffolk County has completed its final redesign plan for its transit bus system, which includes several changes on the East End slated to take effect in the fall of 2023, announced Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday. The changes include making an on-demand pilot microtransit system implemented in Southampton...
Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium
Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective
Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 255 Pond Path in South Setauket on Sept. 3 at approximately 9 p.m. Suffolk County Crime...
Wanted for Central Islip Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole from a Central Islip store last month. Two men allegedly stole assorted items from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on November 21....
‘It was only a matter of time’ – Suffolk County clerk says she raised concerns before massive hack
A special bipartisan committee will hold hearings “probing the cause and response” of the ransomware attack that stole the personal information of as many as 470,000 Suffolk County residents. Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale told News 12 that she warned Suffolk County officials in January that a cyberattack...
Suffolk Sheriff offers ‘safe transaction zones’ for online marketplace buyers & sellers
Suffolk residents buying or selling items through an online marketplace this holiday season can complete their in-person transactions in a safe zone established by Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon. The sheriff’s office has created “safe transaction zones” outside the sheriff’s offices in Riverhead and Yaphank to help protect citizens from...
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
Santa Claus Enlisting Help of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk Residents to "Save Christmas"
Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced today that the official “Naughty and Nice List” used by Santa Claus himself has gone missing. On Monday, December 5, 2022, Sheriff Toulon and Santa Claus were scheduled to meet at the Sheriff’s Office in Riverhead to discuss the good boys and girls of Suffolk County, as they always do this time of year. As the County Sheriff, Sheriff Toulon has a unique insight into the behavior of the residents of Suffolk County and Santa likes to check in with him each Christmas Season.
Riverhead reviewing applications for new warehousing, manufacturing buildings at EPCAL
Riverhead Town planners are reviewing two site plan applications for new warehouse and manufacturing development for sites on Scott Avenue in the Calverton Enterprise Park. TomCat Realty Holdings, an affiliate of Eastern Wholesale Fence, is proposing to construct a one-story 60,000-square-foot building for warehousing, manufacturing and office uses on a 14.5-acre lot at 901 Scott Avenue.
Suffolk presiding officer gives update on committee investigating cyberattacks
The panel will also look at how to keep it from happening again.
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
New Owner Will Propose Upgrades, Potential Changes to Eastport Shopping Center
Potential plans for the redevelopment of the King Kullen shopping center in Eastport have garnered mixed reviews from residents. Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico shared some ideas proposed by the... more. A collaborative community effort for good came to full fruition recently. The new organic, natural ... 7 Dec 2022...
Two men arrested for committing multiple larcenies in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Dec. 1 for multiple grand larcenies after they allegedly stole merchandise from stores located in the Third, Fourth, and Fifth Precincts. Henry E. Sanders and Quintan Larkins allegedly stole multiple items of men’s clothing from Walmart, located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in...
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
