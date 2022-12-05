Read full article on original website
Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium
Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
eastendbeacon.com
Hitting Pause on Cutchogue Battery Storage
Pictured Above: A rendering of the view of the proposed Cutchogue battery energy storage facility as seen from Oregon Road facing southeast, prepared by Key Capture Energy for the site plan review. The Southold Town Planning Board plans to rescind its letter of support to the town’s Zoning Board of...
27east.com
New Owner Will Propose Upgrades, Potential Changes to Eastport Shopping Center
Potential plans for the redevelopment of the King Kullen shopping center in Eastport have garnered mixed reviews from residents. Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico shared some ideas proposed by the... more. A collaborative community effort for good came to full fruition recently. The new organic, natural ... 7 Dec 2022...
eastendbeacon.com
Suffolk Bus System Redesign Includes More South Fork On-Demand Service
Suffolk County has completed its final redesign plan for its transit bus system, which includes several changes on the East End slated to take effect in the fall of 2023, announced Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday. The changes include making an on-demand pilot microtransit system implemented in Southampton...
27east.com
Residents of Historically Black Sag Harbor Communities Say ‘No Thanks’ to Historic District, but ‘Yes’ to Tighter Zoning Rules
Residents who grew up summering in Azurest, Sag Harbor Hills and Nineveh, the three historically Black communities that hug the bay on the east side of Sag Harbor, say it... more. SAG HARBOR — Two reports of drivers leaving the scene of an accident were logged with Village Police last...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Considers 45-Unit Condo Development
The Westhampton Beach Village Board continues to weigh whether to grant a special exception permit for a developer’s plan to build 45 condo units, including seven designated for affordable housing,... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
fireislandnews.com
Suffolk County Residents for Septic System Upgrades Deemed Not Taxable
Based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been determined that Suffolk County resident home owners who participated in and received funding from the Septic Improvement Program (SIP Program) do not have to include those grant monies in their gross annual income for Federal income tax purposes. This decision means that, Suffolk County does not have an information reporting obligation for the payments made to residential property owners in Suffolk County under the SIP Program.
27east.com
Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan
A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022 by Michael Wright.
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy victim.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Honors Mitch Pally for Commitment to Public Service
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker stands with the entirety of the Suffolk County Legislature in recognizing Mitch Pally, for his long commitment to public service, and for his retirement as CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute. “My legislative colleagues and I are honored to recognize Mitch Pally not only...
27east.com
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
northforker.com
North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport
NOFO Moto’s new coffee bar is located at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport. (Courtesy of NOFO Moto) A new business has found a home at Jamesport’s LUMBER + Salt — one that involves motorcycles, dogs, and coffee. North Fork Moto, a motorcycle-lifestyle brand, has opened an artisanal...
longislandadvance.net
Residents work hard to clean up local cemetery
For years, the resting place of Revolutionary War hero, Capt. Richard Corwin, has been landlocked. A Town of Brookhaven-owned flag lot entrance to the cemetery on Chapel Avenue in Brookhaven Hamlet …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
longisland.com
Long Island's North Shore Rail Trail Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award, which has been accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. . Legislator Anker...
longisland.com
Santa Claus Enlisting Help of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk Residents to "Save Christmas"
Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced today that the official “Naughty and Nice List” used by Santa Claus himself has gone missing. On Monday, December 5, 2022, Sheriff Toulon and Santa Claus were scheduled to meet at the Sheriff’s Office in Riverhead to discuss the good boys and girls of Suffolk County, as they always do this time of year. As the County Sheriff, Sheriff Toulon has a unique insight into the behavior of the residents of Suffolk County and Santa likes to check in with him each Christmas Season.
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
Duo Apprehended In $1 Million Heist Targeting Sag Harbor Resident
Two people are accused of orchestrating a million-dollar heist that targeted a victim's residences on Long Island and in New York City. Raymond Bouderau, age 49, of Manhattan, and 57-year-old Jacqueline Jewett, of Westbrook, in Middlesex County, Connecticut, were arrested for the burglaries, which happened in September, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 255 Pond Path in South Setauket on Sept. 3 at approximately 9 p.m. Suffolk County Crime...
Huntington ShopRite Opening Dec.11
ShopRite at Huntington Commons will open Dec. 11, the company announced Monday morning. Taking most of the space previously occupied by a Kmart, the grocery store’s opening has been hotly anticipated by local residents eager to see the center, formerly known as the Big H, Read More ...
