Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced today that the official “Naughty and Nice List” used by Santa Claus himself has gone missing. On Monday, December 5, 2022, Sheriff Toulon and Santa Claus were scheduled to meet at the Sheriff’s Office in Riverhead to discuss the good boys and girls of Suffolk County, as they always do this time of year. As the County Sheriff, Sheriff Toulon has a unique insight into the behavior of the residents of Suffolk County and Santa likes to check in with him each Christmas Season.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO