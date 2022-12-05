Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 14...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Eagles & Cowboys top Dave Helman's NFL power rankings in Week 14 | SPEAK
LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys deserve to be ranked second on Helman’s NFL power rankings. Helman weighs in and explains the Cowboys deserve to be ranked second because only the Philadelphia Eagles have played more consistently than the Cowboys to this point in the season.
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier
It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
Odell Beckham Jr. Attends Mavs-Suns With Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs After Cowboys Visit
OBJ attends Mavs game with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs after Cowboys visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It looks like Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with the Dallas Cowboys included taking in an NBA game. The free agent wide receiver showed up to Monday night's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game with...
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 14 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Bengals are a...
Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 14
After losing to the Green Bay Packers, 28-19, the Chicago Bears are now 3-10 and officially eliminated from the playoffs. With four games left on the season, there’s little to be excited about for fans. The team remains at the bottom of the standings and near the bottom of NFL power rankings.
Manning Brothers Will Face Off as Coaches at Pro Bowl Games
The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at the first-ever Pro Bowl Games in February. During their Week 13 edition of Mannigcast on Monday, the brothers announced that Eli will be coaching the NFC against the AFC, led by Peyton. Eli Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFC --...
AFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 13
Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season has come and gone, which means we are one week closer to the start of the postseason. With both the AFC and NFC having a bit of a bottleneck going on as teams jockey for playoff position, let’s take a look at how the AFC stacks up currently.
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Fall Further After Steelers Loss?
The Atlanta Falcons head into the bye week stumbling. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?
Prisco's Week 14 NFL picks: Brock Purdy lifts 49ers over Buccaneers, Chargers upset Dolphins, Bills blast Jets
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? Week 13 sure wasn't unlucky for me. It wasn't quite the triple-crown hit I wanted, but it was close. I went 10-5 in my ATS expert picks, 11-3-1 straight up and 3-3 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six podcast. That improves my records to 92-95-8 ATS, 111-77-1 straight up and 44-30-3 with my best bets.
Logan Webb Posts Perfect Tweet After Jon Heyman's Aaron Judge Misfire
