Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Eagles & Cowboys top Dave Helman's NFL power rankings in Week 14 | SPEAK

LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys deserve to be ranked second on Helman’s NFL power rankings. Helman weighs in and explains the Cowboys deserve to be ranked second because only the Philadelphia Eagles have played more consistently than the Cowboys to this point in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier

It's so refreshing to get a glimpse of what contender-on-contender football can look like. In this season with so few haves and so many have-nots, the NFL schedule has at times felt a bit like a waiting game for the postseason. Games between the league's elite have been few and...
NBC Miami

Manning Brothers Will Face Off as Coaches at Pro Bowl Games

The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at the first-ever Pro Bowl Games in February. During their Week 13 edition of Mannigcast on Monday, the brothers announced that Eli will be coaching the NFC against the AFC, led by Peyton. Eli Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFC --...
NBC Miami

Logan Webb Posts Perfect Tweet After Jon Heyman's Aaron Judge Misfire

Webb posts perfect tweet after reporter's Judge misfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Logan Webb was just like every Giants fan when MLB Network's Jon Heyman took back his premature tweet that Aaron Judge "appears headed to the Giants." He wasn't too pleased. Webb was hoping the Giants land...
NEW YORK STATE

