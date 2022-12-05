BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology, has launched a new app enabling users of WiSA-enabled devices full control of their multichannel audio experience. The app is designed to work with any source device that uses WiSA HT, or the new WiSA E embedded software solution, including smart TVs, soundbars, and external transmitters such as the WiSA SoundSend. Initially targeting smartphone control of the WiSA SoundSend, the app is designed to be portable to popular smart TV operating systems, including WebOS® (LG), Android TV® (TCL, Hisense, Sony), Samsung’s Tizen®, the Amazon’s Fire® OS, Roku® OS, and the Vizio Smartcast® operating system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005169/en/ WiSA Technologies has launched a new app enabling users of WiSA-enabled devices full control of their multichannel audio experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

