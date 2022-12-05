ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wsiu.org

A Murphysboro woman dies in a two-vehicle crash

A Murphysboro woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Summer Scholz was negotiating a curve on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road, about 4 miles west of Murphysboro, when she lost control of her vehicle and it left the road.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wrul.com

Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie

On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
MAUNIE, IL
wrul.com

Three Norris City Residents Arrested On White County Warrants

On November 28th, Officer Kody Jones with the Norris City Police Department went to 401 Conger Street to serve a warrant on 31 Roger L Conner. Conner was wanted on the warrant for Domestic Battery/Disorderly Conduct. Conner was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $750. Conner paid bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in White County Court on January 9th at 10 a.m.
NORRIS CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau

New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire

A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022

A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
MARION COUNTY, IL
frameamemory.org

jackson, missouri newborn photographer | Mccoys newborn shoot

Where do I even begin? I have been photographing the Schabbing family for many years now. I was so incredibly excited when Haley contacted me and told me they were growing their family again! We did a maternity session and newborn session this time around that included the entire family. McCoy was the perfect addition to their family and it is very evident how much he is loved by everyone, especially his older siblings. I basically had to pry him out of big sister Austin’s hands haha. McCoy was a surprise gender and I have to hand it to the momma’s that have the patience to wait and find out at birth. I can only imagine that exact moment of finding out but my anxiety would never allow me to do it! The Schabbing family raise and show cattle so we had to incorporate a little cow bonnet and lovey into his newborn session. Haley even brought a cute little sign to display for that portion. He was born close enough to Christmas too so Baby’s first Christmas photos were a definite must! We did a little snowman setup and a gingerbread man. I love them both and so did mom!
JACKSON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

SSM St Mary’s and Good Samaritan Hospitals to begin offering household medication disposal

SSM Health Illinois has announced that it has partnered with leading regulated medical waste management company Stericycle, Inc. to offer MedDropTM Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Stericycle’s MedDropTM kiosks provide community patrons with a free, safe, secure, confidential, and...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. Firefighters were again called to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The fire had rekindled. Crews could be seen dousing...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy