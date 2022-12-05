Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
wsiu.org
A Murphysboro woman dies in a two-vehicle crash
A Murphysboro woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Summer Scholz was negotiating a curve on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road, about 4 miles west of Murphysboro, when she lost control of her vehicle and it left the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Young Murphysboro woman killed in collision with semi Wednesday morning, deputies say
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A young Murphysboro woman was killed in a collision with a Freightliner semi on Wednesday morning, deputies say. According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Summer Scholz was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on Illinois Highway 149 Wednesday morning as a 2022 Freightliner was driving westbound.
cilfm.com
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A man is dead after an armed confrontation with police in rural Williamson County. At about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederch says a deputy was dispatched to Devil’s Fork Road. Arriving at the scene, the sheriff’s office says a man...
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
KFVS12
Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau
wrul.com
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
wrul.com
Three Norris City Residents Arrested On White County Warrants
On November 28th, Officer Kody Jones with the Norris City Police Department went to 401 Conger Street to serve a warrant on 31 Roger L Conner. Conner was wanted on the warrant for Domestic Battery/Disorderly Conduct. Conner was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $750. Conner paid bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in White County Court on January 9th at 10 a.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
KFVS12
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
KFVS12
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call about a man breaking into a Cape Girardeau home leads to an arrest. Officers were called at 3:27 a.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove Drive to a report of a weapon violation.
KFVS12
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant Centralia home destroyed by fire
A vacant Centralia home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. The home was at 1021 South Elm. Centralia Fire Officials say according to Marion County GIS records, the owner is David Hopper. The northeast corner of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:49...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
frameamemory.org
KFVS12
Williamson Co. commissioners working on details for issuing liquor license to Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County commissioners are hammering out details for issuing a liquor license to the new casino under construction at Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort. Board members are looking at a blanket license that would cover the casino floor, an outdoor venue, the actual hotel and...
southernillinoisnow.com
SSM St Mary’s and Good Samaritan Hospitals to begin offering household medication disposal
SSM Health Illinois has announced that it has partnered with leading regulated medical waste management company Stericycle, Inc. to offer MedDropTM Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Stericycle’s MedDropTM kiosks provide community patrons with a free, safe, secure, confidential, and...
KFVS12
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. Firefighters were again called to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The fire had rekindled. Crews could be seen dousing...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
