Our secret is out! River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group will give away over 530, already wrapped gifts for kids on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the mountain of gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO