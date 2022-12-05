ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, SD

drgnews.com

500+ presents ready for DRG Media Group, Oahe Federal Credit Union, River Cities Public Transit “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway”

Our secret is out! River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group will give away over 530, already wrapped gifts for kids on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the mountain of gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.
PIERRE, SD
FFA state leadership development events contest

This week (Dec. 4-5, 2022), over 600 South Dakota FFA members, advisors and supporters were in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events. Stanley County FFA member Grace Sargent competed in Extemporaneous Speaking. The contest involves students pulling one of a variety of different topics out of a hat, then preparing a speech on that topic.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next week in Pierre

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA invites the public to attend the Cattlemen’s Banquet, President’s Auction, and enjoy live entertainment to follow. Banquet tickets are available in advance at sdcattlemen.org.
PIERRE, SD
Pierre burning trees today at pile site on east side of town

The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Dec. 7, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
PIERRE, SD

