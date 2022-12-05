Read full article on original website
500+ presents ready for DRG Media Group, Oahe Federal Credit Union, River Cities Public Transit “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway”
Our secret is out! River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group will give away over 530, already wrapped gifts for kids on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the mountain of gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.
Mortenson is youngest ever and 1st tribal member to lead state republican legislators
District 24 Representative Will Mortenson of Pierre has been chosen to serve as the House Majority Leader during South Dakota’s 2023 legislative session. It’s a task he says he’s looking forward to. According to Tony Venhuizen’s “SoDak Governors” blog, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Mortenson is, “The...
FFA state leadership development events contest
This week (Dec. 4-5, 2022), over 600 South Dakota FFA members, advisors and supporters were in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events. Stanley County FFA member Grace Sargent competed in Extemporaneous Speaking. The contest involves students pulling one of a variety of different topics out of a hat, then preparing a speech on that topic.
November total shows second largest number of passenger boardings from the Pierre Regional Airport this year
Over 14,800 (14,827) people have flown out of the Pierre Regional Airport so far this year (2022). City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says there were over 1600 enplanements in November. As an Essential Air Service airport, if Pierre Regional reaches the 10-thousand enplanements mark in a calendar year, it becomes eligible...
South Dakota Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next week in Pierre
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA invites the public to attend the Cattlemen’s Banquet, President’s Auction, and enjoy live entertainment to follow. Banquet tickets are available in advance at sdcattlemen.org.
Pierre burning trees today at pile site on east side of town
The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Dec. 7, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
