Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volunteer Meals Needed for Sober Beginnings Fire Victims [Billings]
A fire destroyed the Sober Beginnings Home in Billings and the victims need our help. People love hot, home cooked meals. We all do. After the Sober Beginnings home burned down last week, we did an article on the clothing items needed for these guys. Keep spreading the word to friends and family, and all donations can be brought to SureStay in Billings.
A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended
If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
Why are there tractors at the DoubleTree in Downtown Billings?
Over the past few days, you may have noticed the DoubleTree Parking Lot was blocked off, and tractors have taken up residence at the hotel... the same hotel where we are located. Have you been curious as to why? Us too. Turns out, the DoubleTree is hosting the Montana Stockgrowers...
“He Was Vaccinated”, Latest Yellowstone County COVID Numbers
I don't know about you, but I think Montanans are done with the politicization of COVID-19, and all of the shots being shoved down our throat. You wanna get the shot- get the shot. Likewise, if people don't get the shot- why keep making it an issue?. Check out this...
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
Help Give Billings Kids in Need Holiday Cheer with an Angel Tree
There are some great ways to help out children in need in our communities, but what's better than giving some holiday cheer? These kids would have their spirits lifted by giving them the gifts they really asked for. A local nonprofit right here in Billings is giving the public the opportunity to be an angel for one of the kids they're working to help. Here's everything you need to know.
I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings
I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Overnight Stabbing on S 28th St in Billings Sends 1 to Hospital
Around 2:12 AM, a male suspect stabbed a female in the leg at the 800 block of S 28th Street. The victim's wounds were non-life threatening, and she was transported to one of our area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is on the loose. As more information...
Billings Library Packed With Kids Events This Holiday Season
The Billings Public Library always has events happening, however for the parents out there, here's the roundup of kid-focused events at the library for December!. From December 1st through 31st, The Children's area will be hosting a Winter Scavenger Hunt. Pick up a clue sheet at the Children's desk and hunt for 10 winter images hidden throughout the Children's area. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for a Family Winter Pack, perfect for those cozy, winter days indoors. The last day to participate is December 31st.
Billings PD Looking For Missing Person After Domestic Disturbance
BPD Received a report of Shanyel StrangeOwl being removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance by an ex-boyfriend yesterday, December 8th. Shanyel is female, 30-years-old, Native American, 5'7", 190lbs. According to BPD, Shanyel may be with Lawrence Demarais (below). Lawrence is described as a white male, 5'8", and 200...
New Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Options Now Available in Billings
Pharm406 has partnered with Insulet Corporation to bring their new Omnipod 5 to the market, to enable a better quality of life for Type 1 Diabetics. The new device is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery pump that has an integrated continuous glucose monitor - Dexcom. Is it FDA Approved?
Holiday Date Nights Ideas in Billings and Laurel
The holidays bring out the romance in some people. At least they do for me. I mean we've all seen the titles of those romantic, Christmas movies, usually made by hallmark. It's a big thing for us Americans. Though I don't watch those holiday films, I do feel more romantic when the snow starts to fall. The winter is called "cuffing season" for a good reason. People want to snuggle up and get cozy.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
What’s the Best Way for Billings to Celebrate Square Dancing Day?
That's right, it's time to get your boots on, because today (11/29) is Square Dancing Day in the United States. If you're unfamiliar with square dancing, it's a form of folk dancing where four pairs of dancers are arranged in a square, with one pair on each side of the square facing the middle. If you've seen square dancing before but always wondered where you can learn in Billings, I think I may have the answer for you.
Sending Christmas Gifts by Mail? It’ll Cost More Than the Gift Itself…
Ridiculously high shipping costs, not only in Billings. It’s all over. I attempted to have my best friend send me some Colorado green chili. I miss my comfort food. After she called me back and told me it’ll cost $100 to ship 1 pint of green chili from Colorado to Montana, I told her, “Forget it. That’s insane. Keep it for yourself sister.” So she did.
Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD
Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
Billings Sober Living Home Burned, Men’s Winter Clothing Needed
A fire broke out at a sober living home 2024 Green Terrace Dr. We still don't know the details how it happened. No one was injured, thank the lord. But all their warm, winter clothes, shoes, and belongings are now gone. We NEED warm winter clothing for these guys. Donate...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0