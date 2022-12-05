ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UN refugee body criticises ‘errors’ in asylum report backed by Braverman

By Rajeev Syal Home affairs editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFs0e_0jXq3Cgn00
People wearing life jackets sit in a dinghy as they cross the Channel from France to the UK Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

A report partially endorsed by the UK home secretary, Suella Braverman, calling for a radical crackdown on those seeking asylum has been criticised by a UN body for “factual and legal errors”.

Braverman wrote the foreword to the report by the right-leaning Centre for Policy Studies that says “if necessary” Britain should change human rights laws and withdraw from the European convention on human rights in order to tackle Channel crossings by small boat .

The report, co-authored by Theresa May’s former adviser Nick Timothy, recommended the indefinite detention of all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” and that ministers should legislate to make it impossible to claim asylum in the UK after travelling from a safe country.

But the United Nations high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) questioned the report’s description of “illegal” for people seeking asylum – a term also used by Braverman and the Home Office in official documents.

“There is no such thing as an ‘illegal asylum seeker’. The indefinite detention of those seeking asylum, based solely on their mode of arrival, would punish people in need of help and protection and constitute a clear breach of the United Kingdom’s obligations under the 1951 refugee convention,” a statement from the UNHCR said.

“A blanket ban on claiming asylum in the UK for those arriving on small boats would also breach the refugee convention, if this results in refugees having no means to establish their status and places them at risk of enforced return to their own countries.

“Access to asylum should never be contingent on mode of arrival or nationality. The only way to establish whether people are refugees is through a fair and efficient determination of their claims.”

Braverman has welcomed the report, and in a foreword pledged to do “whatever it takes” to deal with the migrant crisis in the Channel. She said the numbers of people making the perilous crossing were “wholly unacceptable and unsustainable” and that ministers would “comprehensively tackle the small boats problem”.

“We’ve had enough of the persistent abuse of human rights laws to thwart the removal of those with no right to be in the UK. This must end. Saying so is not xenophobic or anti-immigration. It is the reality acknowledged and felt by the vast majority of the British public. To pretend otherwise is to insult them,” she wrote.

Timothy said tackling the issue would require a “completely different approach” from the government, addressing a series of interconnected public problems. “If we are to stop the crossings, we will need to take immediate and bold action,” he said. “It is not something that can be fixed through gradual, incremental change.”

In a new intervention, a former Home Office minister said the government’s tough “rhetoric” on tackling illegal migrant crossings was not working.

The Conservative MP Kit Malthouse told BBC Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour on Sunday night: “I worry slightly that the kind of rhetoric of ‘let’s be tough, let’s just get tougher and tougher’ is just not getting us anywhere and that actually I’d much rather hear smart solutions than tough ones.”

The immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, indicated at the weekend that barring people from countries regarded as safe such as Albania from claiming asylum was among the measures being considered.

He said the government was also looking to tighten the rules on student visas, particularly in relation to bringing family members while studying in the UK.

Braverman has repeatedly blamed asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” for the UK’s backlog of cases. In November, she said: “The asylum system has been broken by an unprecedented wave of illegal migration.”

The Home Office did not reply when asked if Braverman stood by her description of asylum seekers as “illegal”. Instead, a spokesperson said: “The global migration crisis is causing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system. We must disrupt the business model of people smugglers and it is right that all options are considered. We welcome policy debate on this complex issue.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK

A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
The Guardian

UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan

Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
The Guardian

Putin suggests possibility of settlement to end war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin mentioned a potential settlement to end his war in Ukraine on Friday while still claiming that his “special military operation” was going to plan. “The settlement process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are taking shape on the ground,” the Russia president said during remarks at a press-conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
The Guardian

My in-laws won’t accept my post-chemo vulnerability. Do I confront them?

Two years ago, aged 35, I was diagnosed with cancer and required major surgery and six months of chemotherapy. I have a wonderful husband, and at the time my child was three years old. My diagnosis was a shock for everyone. It has been a hard road since, physically and mentally. Some of my friendships are closer than before, some more casual. I’ve also made new friends. However, I still really struggle with my parents-in-law.
The Guardian

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering Qatar World Cup

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died after suffering an apparent heart attack at Lusail Stadium, where he was covering the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday night. Wahl, who was a correspondent for CBS Sports and wrote a popular Substack column, was 48 years old.
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy