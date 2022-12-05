ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident

A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
ALPENA, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy