Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week

Fox News Hosts Answer Their Own Complaint In Embarrassing Supercut
Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade get a stark reminder of their past comments in the "Daily Show" montage.
‘Duct Tape and Band-Aids’: Inside Herschel Walker’s Campaign Collapse
It was no secret that Herschel Walker had baggage. Before he even announced his candidacy, Walker’s still-unofficial campaign hired outside consultants to compile a report on Walker’s potential problems. The report weighed in at over 500 pages. According to two people familiar with the tome of opposition research,...
