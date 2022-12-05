Read full article on original website
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing
Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN
UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Each States Most Liked Christmas Movie, 8 Make the List. Which one is Minnesota’s?
I posed the question the other day of 'which Christmas movie DON'T you like to watch' and a surprising number of Minnesotans said "A Christmas Story", so much that I had to ask is it the most hated Christmas movie in Minnesota? But you can read a little more on that here.
St. Cloud Metro Area Annual Diaper Drive Underway
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area end-of-the-year diaper drive is back again this year. Operation Baby New Year is underway now and runs through the end of the month. Spokeswoman Sarah Drake says since the drive began back in 2015 they've collected over one million diapers.
Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas
Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
$50 Adoption Fee Makes Mooch A New Member Of Your Family
Meet Mooch! This sweet boy came to TCHS after being found outside. In true hound fashion, Mooch is very vocal and follows his nose everywhere. He is always happy to see people and loves to go outside for walks and playtime. Mooch qualifies for the special $50 adoption fee!. He...
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
