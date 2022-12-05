Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
Yakima Herald Republic
Keystone Spill Kansas
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history. Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.
Yakima Herald Republic
Patrick William Willard, 76
Patrick William Willard, 76, of Frederickson died Thursday, Dec. 1, in Lakewood. Mr. Willard was born and raised in the Yakima Valley. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
