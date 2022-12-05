PULLMAN, Wash. — TJ Bamba scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Mouhamed Gueye added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Washington State beat Northern Kentucky 68-47. Trevon Faulkner scored in the lane to give Northern Kentucky (5-5) its first lead at 8-7 but DJ Rodman answered with 25 seconds later that sparked a 10-2 run — including two 3-pointers by Justin Powell — that gave the Cougars the lead for good. Bamba made a runner in the lane, threw down a dunk and added a fast-break layup to give Washington State a 32-17 lead with 4:41 left in the first half and the Cougars (4-4) led by double figures the rest of the way.Faukner led the Norse with 11 points. Marques Warrick added 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO