8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge

Police Search for Car Near Site of Slain Idaho Students [photos]
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) asked for the public’s assistance in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 7. MPD is searching for the owner of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. The release indicated the car had been parked near the site of four murdered University of Idaho students on...
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
Chronicle
Washington Man Who Strangled, Set Ablaze Ex-Wife Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
The man convicted of murdering his ex-wife by strangling her and setting her on fire almost three years ago on Spokane's South Hill was given a 25-year prison sentence Thursday after being confronted in court by his teenage child with the victim. Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old from Iraq, stood in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police report no credible threat following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
Emergency restraining order sought to prevent clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two months after a lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court attempting to stop authorities and local leaders from clearing out the homeless encampment by I-90, the petitioners have now requested a temporary emergency restraining order against Spokane, Spokane County and local law enforcement.
Sandpoint Reader
Deputy prosecutor amends complaint against commissioners
After an initial notice of tort claim in late 2021, Bonner County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bauer officially filed a civil suit against Bonner County commissioners and Bonner County Chief Information Officer Brad Ptashkin in July, then submitted an amended complaint leveling a handful of additional allegations against the parties in August.
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
Spokane law enforcement hands out notices with intention to close I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Behavioral Health Units with the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office handed out notices telling I-90 homeless campers the camp is closing. The notice comes with a full list of different shelter services and housing alternatives for people living at the camp, including...
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls suing Kootenai County over late charges on property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls filed suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer Steve Matheson on Thursday over what they said was the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest associated with delinquent property taxes owed to the taxing districts in the County, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Authorities say camp meat house robbed
The Priest Lake Sportsmen’s Association will hold their annual Wild Game Banquet and Auction Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Nickelplate in Nordman. City residents: city hall has already received a couple of requests this winter to have frozen water pipes thawed. Please let your faucets run a thin stream whenever the mercury drops low. A stream about the size of a pencil is just right, city clerk Doug Hooper said.
inlander.com
Money from Spokane's Monsanto lawsuit will be small compared to what the city's already spent tackling toxins, but it could help with more cleanup
Spokane has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars tackling pollution in the Spokane River watershed in recent years, but a new settlement with the international corporation behind one of the worst contaminants could add several million dollars to the pot for water cleanup. The toxins called PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls),...
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
inlander.com
A deputy in the prosecutor's office fears for her job. Plus, Inslee visits a homeless housing project; and a breakdown of all that snow
Stefanie Collins had always felt she was risking her career when she challenged her boss, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell, in this year's election. She was eliminated in August's primary election, and now Collins thinks her days as a deputy prosecutor in the county prosecutor's office are numbered. While still employed, she recently changed her LinkedIn status to #OpenForWork. Collins says Haskell had removed her from the high-profile Richard Aguirre murder case, which was reassigned to someone with "significantly less experience." Collins had been the prosecutor on the case when it ended in a hung jury mistrial last year, but says she was not given an explanation for why she was removed from the case. Another clue, Collins says, was that she was booted from her office so support staff could be located there. "He moved me into a converted storage closet," Collins says. "No door, no window, no vents. I have a curtain for a door." Asked about Collins' fate, Haskell says he refers "all personnel-related inquiries to the County Human Resource department," according to an email. "I can read the tea leaves," Collins says. "I'm not going to be caught flat-footed." (DANIEL WALTERS)
Crash on eastbound I-90 cleared from Sullivan and Barker
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley has been cleared from Sullivan and Barker Road. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
