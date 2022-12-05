ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge

By KIP HILL
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sandpoint Reader

Deputy prosecutor amends complaint against commissioners

After an initial notice of tort claim in late 2021, Bonner County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bauer officially filed a civil suit against Bonner County commissioners and Bonner County Chief Information Officer Brad Ptashkin in July, then submitted an amended complaint leveling a handful of additional allegations against the parties in August.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Authorities say camp meat house robbed

The Priest Lake Sportsmen’s Association will hold their annual Wild Game Banquet and Auction Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Nickelplate in Nordman. City residents: city hall has already received a couple of requests this winter to have frozen water pipes thawed. Please let your faucets run a thin stream whenever the mercury drops low. A stream about the size of a pencil is just right, city clerk Doug Hooper said.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
inlander.com

Money from Spokane's Monsanto lawsuit will be small compared to what the city's already spent tackling toxins, but it could help with more cleanup

Spokane has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars tackling pollution in the Spokane River watershed in recent years, but a new settlement with the international corporation behind one of the worst contaminants could add several million dollars to the pot for water cleanup. The toxins called PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls),...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A deputy in the prosecutor's office fears for her job. Plus, Inslee visits a homeless housing project; and a breakdown of all that snow

Stefanie Collins had always felt she was risking her career when she challenged her boss, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell, in this year's election. She was eliminated in August's primary election, and now Collins thinks her days as a deputy prosecutor in the county prosecutor's office are numbered. While still employed, she recently changed her LinkedIn status to #OpenForWork. Collins says Haskell had removed her from the high-profile Richard Aguirre murder case, which was reassigned to someone with "significantly less experience." Collins had been the prosecutor on the case when it ended in a hung jury mistrial last year, but says she was not given an explanation for why she was removed from the case. Another clue, Collins says, was that she was booted from her office so support staff could be located there. "He moved me into a converted storage closet," Collins says. "No door, no window, no vents. I have a curtain for a door." Asked about Collins' fate, Haskell says he refers "all personnel-related inquiries to the County Human Resource department," according to an email. "I can read the tea leaves," Collins says. "I'm not going to be caught flat-footed." (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy