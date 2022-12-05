8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge

Stefanie Collins had always felt she was risking her career when she challenged her boss, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell, in this year's election. She was eliminated in August's primary election, and now Collins thinks her days as a deputy prosecutor in the county prosecutor's office are numbered. While still employed, she recently changed her LinkedIn status to #OpenForWork. Collins says Haskell had removed her from the high-profile Richard Aguirre murder case, which was reassigned to someone with "significantly less experience." Collins had been the prosecutor on the case when it ended in a hung jury mistrial last year, but says she was not given an explanation for why she was removed from the case. Another clue, Collins says, was that she was booted from her office so support staff could be located there. "He moved me into a converted storage closet," Collins says. "No door, no window, no vents. I have a curtain for a door." Asked about Collins' fate, Haskell says he refers "all personnel-related inquiries to the County Human Resource department," according to an email. "I can read the tea leaves," Collins says. "I'm not going to be caught flat-footed." (DANIEL WALTERS)

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO