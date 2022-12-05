Read full article on original website
No.22 Bicycles Unveils Custom 3D Printed Titanium Stem w/ Matching Ti Spacers & Headset!
The Philly Bike Expo had a ton to offer when it came to eye candy, and I mean a lot. With what looked like a resurgence in the popularity of titanium frames at the Expo, one brand stood out to me as one of the most memorable, No.22 Bicycles.
New Look 765 Optimum endurance road bike rides a wave of smoothness
Aimed at the enthusiast road rider, the new Look 765 Optimum road bike is made for long rides on any road, in any conditions. This all-new version of the 765 replaces the prior models with a completely new, lighter frame and fork, fresh geometry, and updated standards.
Campagnolo Big The Corkscrew – The Gold Retails at Just €1,950
Filed under "Stocking Filler Ideas" is Campagnolo's Limited Edition Gold Big Corkscrew; yours for the low, low price of €1,950. This 24kt Gold Plated Corkscrew is heir to screws handed down from a Super Record Crankset made in the 70s. Could there be a better Christmas gift for your beloved Sunday Best road cycling pal? I think not.
Deda Superbox DCR 4-in-1 Stem for Any Cable Routing: Internal, External, or In-Between
Deda's latest Superbox DCR stem has evolved into a single flexible cockpit solution that can fit and integrate more cable routing setups than pretty much anything else on the market. Deda calls it – 1 Stem 4 Ways – giving you the option for fully internal routing, a couple of in-between semi-integrated solutions, or good old traditional external routing. You pick.
“Honestly” featuring Forbidden Bike Co.’s Liam Baylis
From Forbidden Bike Co: "Liam Baylis is already a household name for some, and well on the way for others. Despite being born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Canmore Alberta, Liam spent the majority of his childhood years at his local dirt jumps and skate parks, taking inspiration from the slopestyle greats and honing his craft. Nowadays, years of hard work are paying off. He's relocated to the mecca that is the Sea to Sky and can be found riding with those same childhood heroes, bringing his raw technical skill and oozing style to the world of high-pivot trail bikes. Druid, Dreadnought, or DJ, Liam lets his riding do the talking. Honestly, what more is there to say? Enjoy the show."
World Cup Winning Commencal Supreme DH V5 Finally Released
After 3 years in R&D, Commencal has finally released its World Cup Winning Supreme DH V5 to the masses. The new 6-bar linkage that Commencal has named the High Virtual Contact System has repeatedly proven itself as incredibly capable, most notably underneath 2022 World Cup Winners Amaury Pierron and Camille Balanche. The bike scored no fewer than 28 podiums throughout the 2022 season.
MET Trenta 3K Pogačar Helmet has Ltd Hair-Vent (h)Aerodynamics
Everyone following pro road racing has seen TdF winner Tadej Pogačar with his hair sticking out of the top of his MET helmet. But now with a special Pogačar limited edition of the Trenta 3K Carbon helmet, MET explains that it's actually the unique (h)aerodynamics of their top-tier road helmet that created the Slovenian's now-iconic billowing tresses.
Bikerumor Editor’s Choice 2022 – Cory’s Best Bike & Gear Awards
OK, another wild year in the books. 2022 started with remnants of two years of chaos, then gradually edged back towards 'before-times' normal. What that means for us all here, is that once again I rode more new bikes, more new gear, and in more varied locations than in recent years. So my first-hand Editor's Choice Picks come from a deeper pool of great contenders this year again. Hurrah!
Snēk Cycling Offers Made in the USA Clothing & Accessories That Perform Beyond the Bike
Snēk Cycling (as in sneak) is a company that flies under the radar yet has some coolest cycling accessories. They offer cycling accessories like handlebar bags, caps, arm/leg warmers, and, most recently, performance tees. All of the clothing and accessories from Snēk are crafted in the USA. We put their new bags, vitals case, and merino wool tee through the paces, and we're pleasantly satisfied with the results — let's start with the riding gear.
Not All Heros Wear Capes, Schwalbe Recycles 20,000 Tires from Bike Shop Cellar!
In another step towards their "cradle to cradle" philosophy, German tire giant, Schwalbe Tires has developed the pilot Schwalbe Recycling System for used bicycle tires. And, independent bike dealer, Ingo Ruhland of Radl Ruhland, couldn't be happier.
2023 Giant Reign Offers Three Geometries & Mullet Compatibility
Giant has released the long-awaited 2023 Reign, a 160mm travel enduro bike with a thoroughly modern geometry that is meaningfully adjustable, with 29″ or 27.5″ rear wheel compatibility to boot. On the Reign Advanced...
UCI eSports World Championships get new Zwift Scotland map for 3-round elimination format!
Well, this should be exciting! The 2023 UCI Esports World Championship races will pit 100 competitors each in men's and women's fields, narrowing them down to just 3 racers heading into the final sprint!
A look inside FreeFlow Technologies’ Strain Wave eBike Motor
Tucked away on a rather unassuming business park on the outskirts of Glasgow is a new eBike Motor Manufacturer, FreeFlow Technologies. The start up company is producing an award winning and rather innovative 60 Nm Motor called the FF60. It is compact thanks to the nested motor construction made possible by a Strain Wave Transmission. It is said to be tuneable for any kind of bike. And, it is fully serviceable to boot, sold with an industry-leading three-year warranty.
Gore-Tex Laminates with Recycled Ocean Plastic are Future of Gore’s Waterproof Clothing
In a Press Release published by Outdoor Sportswire, W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) announced its plans to introduce two new 2-layer Gore-Tex Laminates with Bionic textile made from plastic waste partially collected from coastal environments. The new PFC-free Laminates are intended to be used in waterproof clothing, with the first jackets to be sold by Patagonia in Autumn/Winter of 2023.
