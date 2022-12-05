Read full article on original website
Brent Venables offers initial thoughts on Cheez-It Bowl matchup vs. Florida State
NORMAN, Okla. — In a matter of 20 days, the Sooners will take the field for the final time in the 2022 season. They'll do so against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, as it was announced the other day. And when it was, head coach Brent Venables reacted...
Clips from FSU Football's Bowl Practice in Doak Campbell Stadium
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the football field on Friday evening for a bowl practice. The Seminoles (9-3) practiced inside Doak Campbell Stadium as they prepared for their matchup with Oklahoma (6-6) in the Cheez-It Bowl. The game will be on Thursday, December 29th at 5:30 PM. The Seminoles' first bowl game since 2017 will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The media had video access to the first three practice periods. Noles247 compiled five-plus minutes of video from practice, which you can see below:
Trey Benson talks decision to return to FSU for 2023 season, chances of Jared Verse's return
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football has been off to a hot start in the offseason, with stars returning and constant connection to some of the biggest names in the transfer portal. One of the stars returning is running back Trey Benson. Benson announced on Thursday that he would return to FSU for the 2023 season. He spoke to the media about his decision after Friday's practice. The running back also added that there is a 'great chance' that his roommate, defensive end Jared Verse, could possibly return with him. View the full interview below:
Florida State's Top 10 Most Wanted Recruits: High School/JUCO Edition
The final stretch of the recruiting season is here. Florida State is coming off a 9-3 regular season with wins over both of their in-state rivals in Miami and Florida and they're looking to captilizate on the recruiting trail. With National Signing Day just a few weeks away -- on December 21 -- we've decided to put together FSU's Top 10 Most Wanted List for high school and junior college prospects.
Linebacker Tatum Bethune talks excitement for 2023 season, returning with Kalen DeLoach
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held practice on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. After practice, linebacker Tatum Bethune spoke to the media on his decision to return to FSU for the 2023 season. Bethune announced Thursday that he'll be returning to Tallahassee for next season. Fellow starting linebacker Kalen DeLoach will also be returning for the '23 season. For Bethune's full interview, see below:
No. 1 CB in 2025 class offered by FSU after they drop in on his school
Florida State offered Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange sophomore four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor on Thursday. FSU area recruiter David Johnson was by his school on Wednesday. Taylor is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 class. He is considered the No. 4 overall prospect in the Sunshine State for that class. His sophomore highlights are below:
BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023
The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say on Friday after return to practice
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses the return to practice for the Seminoles as they continue preparations for facing Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
Starting left tackle Robert Scott speaks on returning for 2023 season at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football has had a handful of star players announce that they'll be returning for next season in recent days. Starting left tackle Robert Scott will be one of the Seminoles back in '23. Scott announced on Thursday that he'd be returning to Tallahassee for the 2023 season. After Friday's practice, the offensive tackle spoke to the media about his decision. View the full interview below:
Florida High football hopes special bond leads them to 2S state title Friday
The Florida State University High School football team has a special bond that has helped the team reach the 2022 FHSAA 2S state championship game.
Gator Country
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
thewestsidegazette.com
FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY DEVELOPMENTAL RESEARCH SCHOOL ESTABLISHES SPORTS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR PAST STUDENT-ATHLETES
~The FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate the athletic accomplishment of former sports standouts. Submitted by Miles, Keith A. TALLAHASSEE, FL —In conjunction with the administration of Florida A&M University Developmental Research School (FAMU DRS), the FAMU DRS-High Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) is being established to honor and celebrate the past accomplishments of former student-athletes who graduated from FAMU DRS, also known as FAMU High School. The HOF Board of Directors has been hard at work creating this everlasting homage to those who have left an indelible mark on athletics at all levels, including while attending FAMU DRS-High, attending college and/or as a professional athlete. Additionally, the HOF will honor non-athletes who have been committed supporters of the athletic program at FAMU DRS-High in various way.
FAMU President Robinson receives raise, bonus and contract extension
The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees (BOT) have voted to give Florida A&M President Larry Robinson a raise, a bonus and an extension of his contract for another year.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
$2M winning ticket claimed from July Mega Millions drawing, Florida Lottery says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A ticket that won $2 million in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing has been claimed, the Florida Lottery said. Barnett Bailey, 69, of Palm Harbor, managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust claimed the prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Lottery said Thursday. >>>...
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
wfxl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
wtxl.com
Another near-record breaking high day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast. Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours. Please take it slow in these areas. After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record. Highs in Tallahassee...
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. Taylor Biro will no longer serve on the board following Wednesday night’s 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
