Clearfield, UT

ksl.com

US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah school therapist stayed on job months after alleged domestic assault

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A "prevention coordinator" at Murray High School—who directs at-risk children on good behaviors—is now charged with object rape, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The Murray District said it put Keondra Rees on administrative leave as soon as...
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts

SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores

SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
upr.org

Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase in Sardine Canyon

A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a pole in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday. Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop...
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines

Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fort Duchesne man admits to nearly three years of bribes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Fort Duchesne man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for extorting 66 bribes totaling more than $100,000. “Leallen Blackhair, 45, pleaded guilty to nine counts of Extortion Under Color of Official Right as set forth in the indictment,” according to a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.
FORT DUCHESNE, UT
ksl.com

Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police

TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

