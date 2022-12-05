Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
kjzz.com
Family, friends of two Hunter High teens killed speak out after suspect pleads guilty
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family at a downtown vigil voiced their anger from this week's sentencing for a Hunter High School teen who shot and killed two fellow students in January. Around 50 to 70 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office....
ksl.com
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
KSLTV
Man in custody to face several charges after firing shots, causing shelter-in-place order
TOOELE, Utah — A man is in police custody after firing over 20 shots at police and neighboring houses Thursday. The man was identified as Marcus Martinez by a probable cause statement. Martinez will face charges of a felony committed while on probation or parole. According to the probable...
kjzz.com
Utah school therapist stayed on job months after alleged domestic assault
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A "prevention coordinator" at Murray High School—who directs at-risk children on good behaviors—is now charged with object rape, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The Murray District said it put Keondra Rees on administrative leave as soon as...
ksl.com
Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts
SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
kslnewsradio.com
Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
ksl.com
Family, friends decry 'injustice' in sentence of gunman in Hunter High shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nia Maile said her family, along with the family members of other victims of a fatal Jan. 13 shooting near Hunter High School, say they put a lot of trust into the justice system and the juvenile court judge, but they don't feel like either fought for them.
Man in custody after firing more than 20 shots in Tooele home
A man reportedly fired multiple shots in a house near Deer Hollow Road and Elk Meadow Loop Road. Tooele Police said they are handling it as a mental health crisis situation.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
ksl.com
Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores
SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
upr.org
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase in Sardine Canyon
A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a pole in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday. Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop...
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
ksl.com
Warrant issued for Nevada man allegedly involved in shooting outside Salt Lake bar
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nevada man accused of shooting another person outside a Salt Lake City bar. Jorge Manuel Ontiveros-Guevara, 27, of Spring Creek, Nevada, near Elko, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing injury and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies.
Gephardt Daily
Fort Duchesne man admits to nearly three years of bribes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Fort Duchesne man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for extorting 66 bribes totaling more than $100,000. “Leallen Blackhair, 45, pleaded guilty to nine counts of Extortion Under Color of Official Right as set forth in the indictment,” according to a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.
ksl.com
Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police
TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
Police clear East High School after possible bomb threat
East High School was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" Friday after an employee received information about a possible bomb threat.
kjzz.com
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
Salt Lake City man sentenced for $200K credit card fraud
A Salt Lake City resident was sentenced after pleading guilty to using cloned credit cards to make over $200,000 worth of purchases in gasoline and other items.
