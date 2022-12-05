Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Roommates Convicted in Connection with Death of Massachusetts Man Found in Freezer
Roommates Michael Burke and Samantha Perry are believed to have attacked and restrained the victim, John Wayne Potter, before his death. The dead body found in a freezer was identified as Potter, the missing man from Lowell, Massachusetts, says Acosta. On December 2, 2022, the dead body of 37-year-old John...
Missing Person from South Boston in 1979 – BPD is looking for information
Boston Police Department is looking for information regarding a missing person case in South Boston back in 1979. Joseph Patrick Breen was last seen on the evening of November 12, 1979. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Unsolved Square at 617-343-4470.
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
texasbreaking.com
Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Basement Freezer
On Dec. 2, police discovered the body of a missing person, 37-year-old John Wayne Potter, who the family identified. Two roommates have been charged with kidnapping concerning Potter’s murder and are accused of holding him against his will inside their Coburn Street home. Unidentified Third Person. Since Thanksgiving, John...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Driver Found Guilty In 2019 East Boston Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman
A 26-year-old man was found of guilty of crashing his car while drunk and taking the life of a young woman in Boston over three years ago, authorities said. Dylan Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter while OUI in the death of 20-year-old Amber Pelletier in East Boston on Thursday, Dec. 8…
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
Cambridge police searching for suspect that allegedly assaulted woman, attempted to steal her dog
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are searching for the man that allegedly assaulted a woman and attempted to steal her dog Monday night. According to Cambridge Police, the woman in her 20′s was walking her eight-month-old dog in the area of Market Street and Windsor Street around midnight when a man wearing all black and a black ski mask approached her. After passing him while making eye contact, the suspect turned around, tackled her to the ground and struck her multiple times.
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
Wellesley Woman Sentenced For 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Girls
A 56-year-old woman from Wellesley has been sentenced to six months in jail for hitting and killing two teenage girls from Needham with her car more than four years ago, authorities said.Talia Newfield, age 16, and Adrienne Garrido, age 17, were hit by two cars while they were crossing a stree…
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
whdh.com
Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment
South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
Cambridge Man Slashes Woman's Hair With 'Large Knife' Post Argument: Police
An argument culminated with a terrifying haircut when a man used a large knife to cut a woman's hair before locking himself inside his home, authorities reported. The 30-year-old would-be cosmetologist barricaded himself after fighting with the woman and cutting her hair outside his apartment …
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
Wrongful death suit alleges BPD officers failed to save overdosing man, walked by cell 7 times
A wrongful death suit that alleges that Boston police officers failed to provide life-saving medical care to an overdosing inmate will proceed after a federal judge denied two officers’ motion to dismiss the case, according to a statement from the ACLU of Massachusetts. According to the ACLU, BPD officers...
Child with autism dropped off at wrong bus stop, found wandering East Boston streets
BOSTON — An East Boston mother is demanding answers after she says her 11-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Elizabeth Montanez’s daughter Olivia has autism and is an individualized education program, which requires door-to-door bus service. Montanez told Boston 25 News she was left...
