Boston, MA

bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale

Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
texasbreaking.com

Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Basement Freezer

On Dec. 2, police discovered the body of a missing person, 37-year-old John Wayne Potter, who the family identified. Two roommates have been charged with kidnapping concerning Potter’s murder and are accused of holding him against his will inside their Coburn Street home. Unidentified Third Person. Since Thanksgiving, John...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge police searching for suspect that allegedly assaulted woman, attempted to steal her dog

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are searching for the man that allegedly assaulted a woman and attempted to steal her dog Monday night. According to Cambridge Police, the woman in her 20′s was walking her eight-month-old dog in the area of Market Street and Windsor Street around midnight when a man wearing all black and a black ski mask approached her. After passing him while making eye contact, the suspect turned around, tackled her to the ground and struck her multiple times.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
iheart.com

Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman

Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
crete

Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment

South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 men dead, 2 women injured in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized following an overnight shooting at a home in Fall River, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bank Street found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA

