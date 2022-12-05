CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are searching for the man that allegedly assaulted a woman and attempted to steal her dog Monday night. According to Cambridge Police, the woman in her 20′s was walking her eight-month-old dog in the area of Market Street and Windsor Street around midnight when a man wearing all black and a black ski mask approached her. After passing him while making eye contact, the suspect turned around, tackled her to the ground and struck her multiple times.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO