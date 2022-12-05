ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Future of Rural Ambulance Discussed at SCSU

ST CLOUD (WJON News) - The future of rural ambulance and E-M-S was the focus of a roundtable discussion Thursday at St Cloud State University. Industry professionals and state officials met to discuss ways to ensure ambulance services in rural Minnesota are able to meet the growing need for services.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session. After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy. Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas

Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving

Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
RED LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy