St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend. St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts. The celebration is...
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
Future of Rural Ambulance Discussed at SCSU
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - The future of rural ambulance and E-M-S was the focus of a roundtable discussion Thursday at St Cloud State University. Industry professionals and state officials met to discuss ways to ensure ambulance services in rural Minnesota are able to meet the growing need for services.
Weihnachtsmarkt, Tree Lighting in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt was held in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the event was held on the second level of the parking ramp next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Attendees could buy some Gluhwein (a...
Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
Learn About the St. Wendelin School in Luxemburg
St. Wendelin Catholic School in Luxemburg is a pre-school thru 5th grade school in the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system. I was joined today by longtime St. Wendelin Principal Lynn Rasmussen and Catholic Community Schools Director of Marketing Christina Oliver on WJON. St. Wendelin is in their 5th year...
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors. For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine. For...
District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session. After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy. Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received...
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas
Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
St. Cloud APO Wants Input on Long Range Transportation Plan
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is seeking input on themes for the next long-range transportation plan "Looking Ahead 2050". In 2021, the APO held a visioning campaign that asked people to share ideas and comments on everything related to future transportation needs. The APO...
Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving
Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
NWS: ‘Impactful’ Weather System Expected Next Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. Monday night through Wednesday, a powerful winter storm will impact the region. A wintry mix of precipitation is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Uncertainty remains with where the rain/snow...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow will move into Minnesota Thursday night and Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the southern part of Minnesota. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 9:00 a.m. Friday.
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
