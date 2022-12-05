Read full article on original website
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then...
Jingle & Mingle Festival in Downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Downtown Sauk Rapids is the place to be this Saturday. The Downtown Jingle & Mingle Festival will be happening at several locations throughout the day. Organizer Marla Elness says this will be their biggest event yet. Downtown is kind of the keyword here. Our mission...
Rockville in Pictures [GALLERY]
Rockville is a city in Stearns County with a population of 2,448 in the ROCORI school district. The city is southwest of St. Cloud on Highway 23.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m . Monday on Highway 108 at Round Lake Loop in Otter Tail County. A Jeep was going north when it struck a 74-year-old man walking...
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were opened back in September. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
High School Sports Results Tuesday December 6
(Sauk Rapids-Rice scored 4 unanswered goals in the 3rd period to come from behind to win. Teagan Dodge scored a hat trick for the Storm and Luke Pakkala scored 2 goals for Sauk Rapids-Rice). Cathedral 7, Princeton 2. (Cole Hwang had two goals and two assists, Vince Gebhardt notched two...
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
December Teacher Of The Month: Paul Determan, Sartell Middle School
Congratulations to our Teacher Of The Month for December: Paul Determan of Sartell Middle School! Mr. Determan is a Social Studies teacher at the school who was nominated by one of his current students. "I want to nominate Mr Determan to acknowledge his love for his students and his job....
Election Hand Count Shows Change of 2 Votes in Sherburne County
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A hand count of the election results show a change in two votes in Sherburne County. Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold says of the 14,336 votes hand counted, two votes resulted in a change in one race with Representative Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct.
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
“Happy Ha-Ha-Holidays” with Jason Schommer Coming To Little Falls
Comedian Jason Schommer returns for the 9th holiday season in a row, with a brand new special evening of non-stop laughter and holiday cheer! Holiday music, fun stories, and sketch comedies are sure to get your holidays off to a great start. “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!” celebrates the holiday season with all...
Popular Hit Musical Makes it Return to Minnesota For 5 Weeks in 2023!
It was at the Orpheum Theatre that I saw it for the first time. Being completely mesmerized by the music and the fantastic acting. Talking about 'Hamilton' the musical. The story of Hamilton, for anyone who has not heard, is described best at Broadway.com,. Hamilton is the story of the...
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Crafts Direct Cafe Space is Available For Lease – Here’s What I Think Should Happen
I popped into Crafts Direct in Waite Park this week to browse the fabric section and pick up a few things, when something caught my eye. There were signs by the empty restaurant/cafe space in the building that said it is available for lease. I'm not sure how long these signs have been up, I'm in the store once a week but I'm usually on a mission and have tunnel vision guiding me to the aisle I need supplies in. Nonetheless, this is exciting.
