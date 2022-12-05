Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud on Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two holiday events are planned for downtown St. Cloud this Thursday. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. in front of the River's Edge Convention Center. We have the Minnesota Center Chorale out there singing a number of Christmas songs, and I'll...
St. Cloud Area Towns as the Cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
My family's go-to Christmas movie has always been National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We do dress up/themed Christmas every year and the "Come as Your Favorite Christmas Vacation Character" celebration of 2013 will forever be our favorite. To sweeten it this year, my aunt is actually traveling the country by RV and pulled up to my cousin's house in it in North Carolina. We like to stay on brand.
Spread Holiday Cheer By Helping This Minnesota Santa Who Had His ‘Sleigh’ Stolen!
Bah-Humbug! That's what I imagine the thieves saying to one another as they drove off with this Minnesota Santa's Sleigh recently. Chances are they didn't actually say Bah-Humbug but I'm sure they uttered another dubious phrase. What's real about this story is that a Minnesota Santa has found himself without a 'sleigh' for the holiday season, and that going to hurt his livelihood.
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
$50 Adoption Fee Makes Mooch A New Member Of Your Family
Meet Mooch! This sweet boy came to TCHS after being found outside. In true hound fashion, Mooch is very vocal and follows his nose everywhere. He is always happy to see people and loves to go outside for walks and playtime. Mooch qualifies for the special $50 adoption fee!. He...
Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
St. Cloud Police Looking for Person Who Assaulted a Woman
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting an incident on December 3rd at around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Lincoln Ave SE where a victim was walking in a parking lot when an unknown person ran up behind her, tossed her to the ground and took the bag she was carrying.
Schmitt; Ice Conditions on Central MN Lakes Improving
Early last week some anglers on Red Lake needed to be rescued when strong winds opened a portion of the lake stranding those people. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News appeared on WJON with Lee Voss. He indicates when the anglers went on the lake they had 6 inches of ice which is safe enough to walk on. Schmitt says strong winds can adjust ice in the early season and this type of thing can happen.
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas
Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
NWS: ‘Impactful’ Weather System Expected Next Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. Monday night through Wednesday, a powerful winter storm will impact the region. A wintry mix of precipitation is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Uncertainty remains with where the rain/snow...
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow will move into Minnesota Thursday night and Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the southern part of Minnesota. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Top 10 Books Checked Out in 2022 at Great River Regional Library
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year for lists. Here's a look at what people were reading this year from the Great River Regional Library. 6). Lightning strike: a novelKrueger, William Kent. 7). Judge's ListGrisham, John. 8). Where the Crawdads SingOwens, Delia. 9). Run Rose...
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
SCSU’s Banaian; Gas Price Drop is a Sign of Something
Gas prices in the St. Cloud area and throughout the nation have been dropping for quite a few weeks now. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economic professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says the steady decline in gas prices is a sign of decreased demand but could also be a sign that we are already in a recession or will be soon. Banaian says some may think the drop in gas prices is great but he doesn't think so but it is a sign that there has been a destruction of demand for gas in this country and that people are tightening their belts which is a sign we are headed for a recession.
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
Influx of Influenza, RSV Causing Longer Wait Times in the ER
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Area hospitals and clinics are seeing an influx of influenza, RSV and other respiratory illness to begin the winter season. CentraCare says their urgent care and emergency rooms are seeing longer than usual wait times due to this surge of seasonal illnesses. Spokesman Dr. George...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0