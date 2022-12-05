Gas prices in the St. Cloud area and throughout the nation have been dropping for quite a few weeks now. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economic professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says the steady decline in gas prices is a sign of decreased demand but could also be a sign that we are already in a recession or will be soon. Banaian says some may think the drop in gas prices is great but he doesn't think so but it is a sign that there has been a destruction of demand for gas in this country and that people are tightening their belts which is a sign we are headed for a recession.

