Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Do We Still Need Front License Plates In Maine Anymore, or What?
Does anyone know why we actually need a front plate?. I've kind of always wondered this. Even as a kid. I've always been strangely fascinated with useless knowledge, and I'd say this fits that bill perfectly. As long as I've lived here we've always had them front and back, and yet there are plenty of states who don't require them at all. I was quite surprised to see that list split fairly evenly. Although, that same site claims we don't need front plates in Maine. Go figure.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?
It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
The Snuggie Ripped Off The Invention of a University of Maine Student
It was a cold night at the University of Maine back in 1998 and freshman student Gary Clegg was trying to stay warm in the old, not always well-heated dorm rooms on the Orono campus. That's when he had an idea that would take the world by storm until another company stole that thunder.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days
There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday
Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1
State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?
We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
Bad Virus Season: Some Maine Schools Closing Temporarily To Clean
If you've thought to yourself, "It seems like absolutely everyone around me is sick right now!" you're not far off. With a marked increase in the number of folks masking up again, and a shortage of certain antibiotics used to treat some of the more prevalent respiratory infections, the ripple effect of so much illness floating around can be seen daily in local businesses and institutions.
Orono’s ‘Stillwater River Trail’ Holiday Lights Display To Open This Week
Started as a way to social distance but still enjoy a holiday lights adventure, the "Stillwater River Trail" Holiday Lights Display will open for its 3rd year this Wednesday, and organizers are saying this year it's bigger and better than ever!. Located near Brown's Beach off of Bennoch Rd in...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Northern Light Cancer Care To Temporarily Defer Some New Medical Oncology Referrals
A situation that is taking place in communities in many states across the nation has led a local cancer care center to take measures to ensure it can meet the needs of its patients. On a national level, there has been a shortage of healthcare providers, including medical oncologists. Unfortunately,...
New Biz in Winslow Would Really Love for You To Break All Their Stuff
I know you think you read that wrong, but you didn't. Years ago, my wife and I were buying our first house, and we joked about putting a room in our basement that we could destroy things. Like go and clean out Goodwill of all their cheap dishes and plates and glasses, then have a spot in the house where we could absolutely destroy them all, in the name of releasing anger, haha.
