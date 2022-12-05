Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBOE Radio
LITTLE RED WAGON GIVEAWAY
KBOE/KMZN is giving away loads of Little Red Wagons this holiday season, chock full of great prizes from area sponsors! Stop into the following locations to register for your chance to win:. IN OSKALOOSA:. American Family Insurance Agent Kristi Tarr. Baileys Office Outfitters. Betsey’s Boutique Shop. Browns Shoe Fit.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE AWARD WINNERS
OSKALOOSA — “Christmas Canvas” took place Saturday evening in downtown Oskaloosa beneath the beautiful Painting With Lights Display. Oskaloosa Main Street and the Mahaska Chamber have unveiled the full list of prize winners from the parade and the decorating contests that went along with it:. In the...
KBOE Radio
PELLA COUNCIL TABLES REPAIRS FOR BOS LANDEN CONFERENCE CENTER
The Pella City Council met this week to discuss proposed repairs to the Bos Landen Conference Center. A public hearing was held on the repairs, which became necessary after a frozen water pipe exploded in the center in 2020. 3 bids were received on the repairs, but while the engineer’s estimate of costs was roughly $750,000, all 3 bids came in at over $1.2 million. With such a high disparity, staff recommended to the council that they table approval of the repairs until the next meeting so they can discuss funding sources for it, and the council followed that recommendation.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA POLICE CHIEF GRADUATES FROM SCHOOL OF POLICE STAFF AND COMMAND
OSKALOOSA — The city of Oskaloosa and Oskaloosa Police Department announced the recent graduation of Chief Benjamin Boeke from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Chief Boeke has successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from May 2...
KBOE Radio
OSKY GBB SUFFERS FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON AT MOUNT PLEASANT
The Oskaloosa Indians girls basketball team made the solo trip to Mount Pleasant yesterday and were dealt their first loss of the season by the Panthers. In the first half, the Indians were unable to muster much offensively as shots were not able to find the bottom of the bucket. Senior point guard Presley Blommers entered the game with 39 points over the Indians’ first two games, but only managed one point in the first half as the Indians trailed 21-9 at the break.
Comments / 0