STATE REGULATORS APPROVE OPEN RACCOON TRAPPING SEASON
The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved a Department of Natural Resources proposal to create a continuous open season for raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist Vince Evelsizer told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. “It starts with our annual wildlife surveys. So for example, the spring spotlight survey that our staff do statewide, that’s showing a consistent increase in the raccoon population,” Everlsizer says.
IOWA 4-H SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN
AMES — Are you an Iowa 4-H’er planning to attend college? The Iowa 4-H Foundation knows it’s not easy to finance a college education, and we know that many Iowa 4-H’ers can use help achieving their educational goals. Consider applying for an Iowa 4-H Scholarship, funded by donors through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
NEW RESOURCE AND SUPPORT FOR IOWA’S NONPROFITS LAUNCHES STATEWIDE
DES MOINES — The newly formed Iowa Nonprofit Alliance is launching and opening its member portal to all Iowa nonprofit organizations on Thursday, December 8. The launch is starting with a Press Conference. Thursday, December 8, 2022, 10-11 am. Mainframe Studios. Small conference room. 900 Keosauqua, Des Moines, IA.
