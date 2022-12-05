The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved a Department of Natural Resources proposal to create a continuous open season for raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist Vince Evelsizer told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. “It starts with our annual wildlife surveys. So for example, the spring spotlight survey that our staff do statewide, that’s showing a consistent increase in the raccoon population,” Everlsizer says.

IOWA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO