REAL ESTATE: The Riley Report
Photo credit Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area. It’s snowing as I write today. We received two inches of snow overnight and Wolf Creek Ski Area got four. November was pretty mild with not much moisture. On the bright side, it’s supposed to snow over the next several days. Wolf Creek is open for skiing, but could use a good dump. Currently, the Ski Area has 29 inches midway and 59 inches so far this season.
Archuleta County Commissioners Accepting Applications for Board of Health
Archuleta County is accepting applications for qualified appointees to its Board of Health that will be empowered to meet in an organizational capacity for the purpose of ensuring that Archuleta County’s Public Health Department (ACPHD) is ready to be fully operational on January 1, 2024. Download the Archuleta County...
LETTER: Accountability is a Must When Designing County’s New Public Health Department
Choosing the correct structure of our new County health department is of the utmost importance. Having served on the Health District Investigation Committee (HDIC) in 2021 and having a background in healthcare as a geriatric nurse, I’d like to present what I see as the way to structure a public health entity that best serves the people of Archuleta County.
SENIOR CENTER NEWS: Helping Seniors Enjoy the Holidays
The holidays can bring sadness to people of any age, especially if you’ve lost loved ones. They can be especially tough for our older family members. Here are a few suggestions to keep in mind to support seniors during the holiday season. Limited mobility: Many seniors cannot move around...
Iron Horse Bicycle Classic Accepting Registrations Beginning Dec. 16
Registration for the 51st Annual Iron Horse Bicycle Classic will open on Friday, December 16 at 8am. There will be a local registration party on Thursday, December 15 from 5:00-8:30pm at the Fort Lewis College Center of Southwest Studies in Durango. The annual celebration of cycling in Durango, Colorado will...
‘Heralds of Christmas’ a Favorite Pagosa Springs Tradition
One of Pagosa Springs favorite Christmas traditions is coming soon. The Heralds of Christmas concert will once again be held at Pagosa Springs High School on Sunday, December 18, at 3:00pm. The presentation is our gift to the community and is presented free of charge. Donations will be gratefully accepted.
2nd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration Set for Dec. 17
The lights will be twinkling, the temperatures dropping, and the spirit of the holidays will fill the air…. It’s time to start planning to join us for the Old Fashioned Christmas Celebration on December 17. Capture the spirit of Christmas during a magical evening in downtown Pagosa Springs. Enjoy...
Actors, Director, Designer Arrive in Pagosa for Thingamajig’s Holiday Shows
PHOTO: Thingamajig Theatre Company professional actors (L-R) Trevor Brown, Jesse Kortus and Rosa Campbell are among the favorite alumni who arrived at the Durango Airport where they were welcomed and driven to the actor house in Pagosa Springs by ‘Friends of the Theatre’ members. Photo courtesy Carole Howard.
Community Choir Presents ‘Sing We Now of Christmas’ Concerts This Weekend
The Pagosa Springs Community Choir will present its annual free Christmas concerts, to be presented tomorrow, Friday, December 9 at 7pm; Saturday, December 10, at 7pm; and Sunday, December 11, at 4pm. Please join the Pagosa Springs Community Choir for these annual free Christmas concerts. As in years past, the...
