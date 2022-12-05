Photo credit Kevin Bruce, Wolf Creek Ski Area. It’s snowing as I write today. We received two inches of snow overnight and Wolf Creek Ski Area got four. November was pretty mild with not much moisture. On the bright side, it’s supposed to snow over the next several days. Wolf Creek is open for skiing, but could use a good dump. Currently, the Ski Area has 29 inches midway and 59 inches so far this season.

