First River Rivalry Shootout Scheduled
High School Basketball– It’s the inaugural matchup pitting Iowa versus Missouri with eight schools coming from Iowa and eight coming from Missouri. The River Rivalry Shootout will have both girls’ and boys’ basketball competing on December 17th with the first game set for dawn, aka 9:30 am. Keokuk will be the host school for the boy’s shootout and Clark County will be the host for the girl’s shootout. Admission will be $5 with children under school age being free. Below is the seeding, for the Iowa teams, and matchups for both shootouts.
Norman Hirschy
Norman Hirschy, age 68, of Mount Pleasant, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Norman was born August 17, 1954, in Wayland, the son of Elwyn and Esther (Graber) Hirschy. He graduated from WACO High School, and joined the National Guard. Norman lived in the Wayland and Mount Pleasant communities all of his life. He farmed for many years and drove truck, most recently for Grandinetti’s Metal Recycling. Norman was a jack of all trades and had a knack for fixing just about anything. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. Norman was a devoted Chicago Bears fan, and avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time in his boat on the water. Norman had a kind heart, and never knew a stranger.
Iowa Wesleyan Honored Graduates at their December Ceremony
Mount Pleasant, IA – December 8, 2022 — Iowa Wesleyan University held its annual December Graduation Ceremony in the University Chapel earlier today. The University celebrated the graduation of 31 undergraduate and nine graduate students, including seven Master of Arts in Management Leadership and two Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.
Doris Jean Robbins
Doris Jean Robbins, 73, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa. She was born on October 29, 1949, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Viola (Brockway) Basquin. On January 5, 1978, she married Kenneth Robbins in Keosauqua, Iowa. He preceded her in death.
Patsy Joan Isle
Patsy Joan Isle, 86, of Winfield, formerly of Terre Haute, Indiana, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Winfield. She was born July 11, 1936 in Casey, Illinois to Leo and Laura Michaels Cutright. She attended school in Casey, Illinois. On September 10, 1953, she married Robert Blunk in Mississippi; they divorced. She then married Glen Isle; he preceded her in death. Following his death thirty-five years ago, she moved to Winfield to be near family.
HCHC Foundation Announces Grant Award Recipients
Henry County Health Center Foundation is pleased to announce its 2022 Grant Award Recipients: ISU Extension, Parkview Home, Iowa Wesleyan University, Mount Pleasant Community Childcare Center and Mount Pleasant Community School District. The HCHC Foundation awarded grants to each of these organizations for various projects supporting health related initiatives. ISU...
WMU School Board Meeting Agenda
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL. F2. Policy Review – Nelson: Wellness Policy 507.9; 710.1 School Nutrition Policy, 710.2 Free. or Reduced Cost Meals Eligibility, 710.3 Vending Machines, and 710.4 Meal Charges. F3. Consider FY22 Certified Annual Report. F4. Consider Teacher Quality Pay Increase. F5. Consider Boys/Girls Wrestling...
Wayland City Council Meeting Agenda
The Wayland City Council Meets at 7:30 pm at the Wayland City Hall. Note: These are routine items and will be enacted by one motion without separate discussion unless a Council. member requests an item be removed for separate consideration. a. Minutes of November 16, 2022. b. Bills for Payment.
Henry County Conservation Board Meeting Agenda
The Henry County Conservation Board will hold their December 2022 Board meeting on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 5:30 pm in the. conservation board meeting room at the office in Oakland Mills. Items on the agenda will include: Nature Center Improvements, Foot. Bridge Renovation Update, Nature Center Open House, Director...
