Norman Hirschy, age 68, of Mount Pleasant, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Norman was born August 17, 1954, in Wayland, the son of Elwyn and Esther (Graber) Hirschy. He graduated from WACO High School, and joined the National Guard. Norman lived in the Wayland and Mount Pleasant communities all of his life. He farmed for many years and drove truck, most recently for Grandinetti’s Metal Recycling. Norman was a jack of all trades and had a knack for fixing just about anything. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. Norman was a devoted Chicago Bears fan, and avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time in his boat on the water. Norman had a kind heart, and never knew a stranger.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO