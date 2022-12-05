Read full article on original website
Report: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) recently stated in an Instagram video that “there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.” While it’s unknown if this is related to what was said in the Instagram video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…. “Mercedes...
Ronda Rousey addresses criticism of her match against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series
During her YouTube live stream, Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her match against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Rousey also commented on the apron DDT spot…. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well...
Update on John Cena’s WWE status heading into the end of 2022
As previously noted, there has been speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. According to Variety.com, Cena will appear on the final Smackdown episode of 2022. The event takes place on December 30th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and Variety noted that “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.” Cena only made one other WWE television appearance in 2022.
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Saraya comments on William Regal leaving AEW for a return to WWE
While speaking to Alistair McGeorge, Saraya commented on William Regal leaving AEW for a WWE return…. “Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!”
WWE reportedly being “extra cautious” with wrestler due to upcoming event in 2023
As seen during the December 6th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Veer and Sanga declined a match against the Creed brothers for the Deadline PLE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE is being cautious with Veer due to WWE’s upcoming event in India…. “Veer...
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Breakout Star of the Year
Thank for you voting in the 22nd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations. Bender The Great Okay boomer. Only you and idiots on these sites think that...
Update regarding the creative situation with Miro in AEW
As previously noted, Fightful.com reported that Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but “creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.” In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the report is accurate except for the creative part. Meltzer wrote the following…. “Ideas were...
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
The Miz reveals what WWE initially had planned for him when he got started
During an appearance on the Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz talked about the start of his WWE career…. “They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.’”
Shawn Michaels asked about William Regal reportedly coming back to WWE
As previously noted, William Regal is reportedly heading back to WWE in early 2023. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about the reports…. “Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love Steve. We have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal and what he means to NXT and the WWE and wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more than to give you more information. Obviously, stay tuned because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. Honestly, right now, I’m the guy that has been reading it from you guys. That’s where we’re at for the time being.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
News regarding Miro not wrestling since the 2022 AEW All Out PPV
Miro has not wrestled in AEW since the 2022 All Out PPV on September 4th. In regards to his absence from AEW television, Fightful Select noted the following…. “After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we’re told that creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.”
WWE makes official announcement regarding NXT’s first PLE of 2023
As first reported by Sports Business Journal and announced by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels on his NXT Deadline media call, WWE today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Tickets for the Premium Live Event go on sale next Friday at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.
News update regarding Cody Rhodes and WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Cody Rhodes’ recovery from his torn pectoral muscle injury is going “well” and he’s back to “normal” when it comes to his ability to train. Fightful Select noted that WWE filmed a commercial in Los...
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
Dustin Rhodes comments on when his AEW contract expires and retirement plans
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes commented on his plans to retire as an active wrestler…. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke into the business, and he wasn’t in the best shape, he was using a walker, and I was just getting into the business and I was green and excited and hungry and passionate, and I still am, but I made a promise to myself that I was going to get out while I can still walk. I didn’t really think I was going to say anything about this, it just happened at Blizzard Brawl, and I thought, ‘I don’t think anybody is going to pick up on it,’ but they did and it caught fire. I just have to own it. I truly don’t want to go out in the business and do anything that tarnishes my career. I don’t want to slip up and fall. I have this in the back of my head every time I go out, ‘what if I do something stupid?’ Then they’re going to start chanting ‘please retire’ and I don’t want it to get to that. I know I’m doing really well right now and having some of the best work of my entire career these last four years, even though they are few and far between, Tony has done a good job treating me like an attraction, and I appreciate that and it does help my body, but on the flip side, it’s hard when you’re not working five days a week like the WWE schedule. Your body gets calloused and used to it, now I work once every two, three, four months, and if you go 100 miles an hour then you pay the price. It takes me a week and a half to two weeks to recover from one match. I’m starting to see those things. My knees are pretty rough. My shoulders are pretty rough. I made the decision, the end of July, my contract is up and I’m going to be done in-ring, or at least tone way down. I don’t know if that’s going to be it because when we say we’re retiring, we always comeback and you never say never, but that’s what I’m looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Solo Sikoa comments on plans for him in WWE NXT if he had stayed there longer
During an interview with Josh Martinez for the Superstar Crossover podcast, WWE star Solo Sikoa was asked if they had been any plans for him if he stayed in NXT longer…. “I felt like, before I got called up, there were a lot of plans to go after [the NXT North American Championship], to go over Carmelo Hayes and maybe Bron Breakker, you know, generation versus generation. I just felt like it worked out just fine. Just letting everybody know that I never lost the North American Title. I had to give it up, so that’s different things. I just felt like the plans worked out just fine because I’m here and I’m going after another title, hopefully soon.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
