Related
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Ice and snow warnings issued as temperatures set to stay as low as minus 10C
Large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C (14F) in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.On Saturday, the Met Office extended ice warnings in Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England to cover snow until 12pm on Sunday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️Validity period brought forward to start nowValid until Sunday 1200Find the latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70Stay...
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
'Greenland block' to funnel in arctic air, increased snow chances across East
A major shift in the weather pattern could bring multiple storm systems with rain and snow threats to the eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks as many Americans wish for a white Christmas.
Powerful "Greenland Block" may yield extreme weather through December
An extreme weather pattern is affecting conditions across the U.S. and Europe, specifically a powerful area of high pressure across Greenland and Hudson Bay. This feature, known as a “Greenland Block,” along with another weather cycle, typically lead to cold and snow in the eastern U.S., parts of Europe and Asia.
natureworldnews.com
Unusual Warm Weather Reported in Alaska, Surpassing Records Dating Back 1972 and 1932
Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the US and the ninth northernmost city on Earth, just reached 40 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this week and is the highest temperature recorded in the North Slope community in December since records started decades ago. This comes as an unusual warm weather was reported in Alaska, surpassing even the highest December temperatures records of 1972 and 1932.
natureworldnews.com
Creative Ways of Snow Removal Trends As Winter Season Begins
As the winter season begins, snow could be expected to unload. Many Americans would find their shovels for snow removal. Heavy snow could be troublesome and dangerous. Immediate snow removal is important to give way to cars or motorists on main roads. Recently, heavy lake-effect snow emerged in Buffalo, New...
natureworldnews.com
Temperatures in Northern Australia Expected to Soar Due to Heatwaves
According to the latest forecast, the report said portions of North Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland could experience soaring temperatures this week as heatwaves emerged in the country. Residents in the area with reported heat waves should stay updated with the weather report, including heat wave advisories. However, residents...
