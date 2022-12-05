ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ice and snow warnings issued as temperatures set to stay as low as minus 10C

Large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C (14F) in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.On Saturday, the Met Office extended ice warnings in Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England to cover snow until 12pm on Sunday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️Validity period brought forward to start nowValid until Sunday 1200Find the latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70Stay...
Unusual Warm Weather Reported in Alaska, Surpassing Records Dating Back 1972 and 1932

Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the US and the ninth northernmost city on Earth, just reached 40 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this week and is the highest temperature recorded in the North Slope community in December since records started decades ago. This comes as an unusual warm weather was reported in Alaska, surpassing even the highest December temperatures records of 1972 and 1932.
Creative Ways of Snow Removal Trends As Winter Season Begins

As the winter season begins, snow could be expected to unload. Many Americans would find their shovels for snow removal. Heavy snow could be troublesome and dangerous. Immediate snow removal is important to give way to cars or motorists on main roads. Recently, heavy lake-effect snow emerged in Buffalo, New...
Temperatures in Northern Australia Expected to Soar Due to Heatwaves

According to the latest forecast, the report said portions of North Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland could experience soaring temperatures this week as heatwaves emerged in the country. Residents in the area with reported heat waves should stay updated with the weather report, including heat wave advisories. However, residents...

