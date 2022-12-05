Large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C (14F) in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.On Saturday, the Met Office extended ice warnings in Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England to cover snow until 12pm on Sunday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️Validity period brought forward to start nowValid until Sunday 1200Find the latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70Stay...

32 MINUTES AGO