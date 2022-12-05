Read full article on original website
Winter storm watch issued as large system heads toward Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of winter storms is coming Utah's way. The National Weather Service says a storm that will "bring significant accumulating snow to the mountains" is forecast to arrive late Saturday, lingering into Tuesday morning before clearing up later that day. While it is expected...
MountainStar Healthcare announces new Utah facilities, spreading care to more communities
SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah's largest health systems, MountainStar Healthcare, announced Thursday that it is adding more Utah facilities to its network, working toward a goal to bring affordable care to more families in Utah. Greg Angle, president at MountainStar Healthcare, said the health care system is...
Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores
SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
Trainer Jason Servis pleads guilty to drugging his horses
NEW YORK — Trainer Jason Servis has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a widespread scheme to drug horses. His best horse was Maximum Security, the 3-year-old champion in 2019. Servis faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next May in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The 65-year-old New Jersey-based trainer was the last defendant facing charges in the scheme. Now 23 of the 31 individuals charged have pleaded guilty. Servis pleaded guilty in connection with his role in the distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs intended for use on horses in his stable.
