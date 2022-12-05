NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky

The University of Louisville basketball program has had lackluster teams before. Nothing like this year’s, however. It’s the same script every game. No one has the desire to do extra things. Defense is a second thought. Diving on the floor is non-existent. One quit counting how many open shots the opposition has during games. A Cardinal defender would come running past shooter, getting a hand up maybe two feet away.

