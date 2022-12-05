ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky

By Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Nov 26, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield walks up the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Related
LouisvilleReport

'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

A look at Jeff Brohm's coaching career

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm had an illustrious playing career for the Cardinals. But after 20 years on the sidelines, the 51-year-old Brohm has made a name for himself as an elite play caller and he's done it at seven different places. Brohm's coaching career began -...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Louisville basketball keeps lowering expectations

The University of Louisville basketball program has had lackluster teams before. Nothing like this year’s, however. It’s the same script every game. No one has the desire to do extra things. Defense is a second thought. Diving on the floor is non-existent. One quit counting how many open shots the opposition has during games. A Cardinal defender would come running past shooter, getting a hand up maybe two feet away.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Chef to lead Gordon Ramsay Steak in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A talented Louisville chef will be manning the helm of a Gordon Ramsay restaurant in southern Indiana. Chef Stephen Dunn has been named Executive Chef at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana. Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager, said Dunn's commitment to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
