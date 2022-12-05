NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
5 Head Coaching Candidates for Louisville
Who could the next head coach of the Louisville Cardinals be?
Big Name College Football Coach Returning To Alma Mater: Report
A big name college football coach is reportedly heading back to his alma mater.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women meet slow start with work, not worry, in 105-32 win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This is not the story of a basketball game. The Louisville women’s basketball team, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016 earlier this week, responded with a vengeance in a 105-32 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: 2023 4-Star TE Louisville Commit Jamari Johnson To Visit Pitt This Weekend
Pitt is looking to taking advantage of some recent head coaching shuffling in the ACC. Many were caught off guard with the news this week that Scott Satterfield was leaving Louisville to become the head coach at Cincinnati. That surprise announcement has led to some Louisville recruits looking around at...
Louisville AD Josh Heird to 'Work Tirelessly' in Effort to Find New Football Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a plot twist that you would usually only expect out of a Hollywood script, the Louisville football program is suddenly in the market for a new coach. On Monday, it was announced that head coach Scott Satterfield would be leaving the Cardinals, and had travelled up I-71 to accept the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. Ironically enough, the Cardinals and Bearcats - who are already longtime rivals across multiple sports - are set to face off in the Fenway Bowl later this month.
uoflcardgame.com
Louisville basketball keeps lowering expectations
The University of Louisville basketball program has had lackluster teams before. Nothing like this year’s, however. It’s the same script every game. No one has the desire to do extra things. Defense is a second thought. Diving on the floor is non-existent. One quit counting how many open shots the opposition has during games. A Cardinal defender would come running past shooter, getting a hand up maybe two feet away.
Wave 3
LIVE @ 2 PM: UofL AD on future of the football program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - News conference by Director of Athletics Josh Heird regarding the University of Louisville football program. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.
Wave 3
New addiction treatment center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new recovery center to help struggling adults in Kentucky with alcohol and substance abuse has opened in Louisville. Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road. The center said it will provide in-home treatment for adults struggling...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Wave 3
‘Oh absolutely I would’ve stayed’: LMPD Chief reflects as 2-year tenure comes to an end
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields’ two-year tenure comes to an end, she reflected on her time served as leader of Louisville’s police department. Shields was hired in Jan. 2021 and will resign from the position when Louisville Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg takes office.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
Wave 3
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Coroner IDs 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide
A police spokesman, Maj. Micah Scheu, said on the scene Saturday that police are confident all of the deceased were members of the same family, and the man was the “primary aggressor.”
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
