NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky

Louisville is hiring alumnus Jeff Brohm as its next football coach, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Brohm, the head coach at Purdue the past six seasons, long has been a target for Louisville. He turned down the job in 2019 when Louisville hired Scott Satterfield, and now he is set to replace Satterfield, who moved on to Cincinnati. ESPN reported that Brohm and the school are finalizing a contract, which is...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO