Louisville, KY

NCAA Football: Louisville at Kentucky

By Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Nov 26, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield walks up the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Reports: Louisville hiring Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

Louisville is hiring alumnus Jeff Brohm as its next football coach, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Brohm, the head coach at Purdue the past six seasons, long has been a target for Louisville. He turned down the job in 2019 when Louisville hired Scott Satterfield, and now he is set to replace Satterfield, who moved on to Cincinnati. ESPN reported that Brohm and the school are finalizing a contract, which is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The first NET rankings of the men’s basketball season were released on Monday, and Louisville checked in at No. 361. There are 363 teams in Division-I. The Cards are ahead of only Hartford and Houston Christian. No one was more thrilled about Scott Satterfield’s abrupt departure yesterday than Kenny...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update

Louisville (0-8) travels to Florida State (1-9) this weekend. The Cardinals are among three teams nationally (California, Central Connecticut State) that are still seeking its first win of the season. Cardinal Authority will continue tracking the team's statistics throughout the season. The Cardinals stunningly poor start is evident when viewing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky reaches out to Kent State O-line transfer Savion Washington

The Kentucky Wildcats are expected to be very active in the transfer portal this offseason, especially in regard to adding players across the offensive line. With some connections already being drawn to Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles, Zack Geoghegan of KSR reports the Cats are interested in adding another key piece to the tackle position.
LEXINGTON, KY
prepbaseballreport.com

Louisville Proves To Be Right Fit For Howard

Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 23 / POS: 10. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary Position: RHP. Secondary Position:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflnews.com

After more than 20 years, this UofL grad made a longtime goal reality

In 2001, Matt Crouch moved from the small town of Springfield, Kentucky, to Louisville to attend the University of Louisville. He settled into Unitas Tower with his friend, and they both decided they’d pursue a computer information systems degree. Crouch loved UofL – especially the sports teams – but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tellico Village, TN
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

