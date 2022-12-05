Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen Wings Player Commits to DI Hockey Program
ABERDEEN, SD (AberdeenWings.com) – The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are pleased to announce that Nikolai Tishkevich has committed to play hockey at American International College in Springfield, MA. The 5’11” 185 lb. forward from Minsk, Belarus, is currently playing in his first...
hubcityradio.com
Winter Commencement set for Dec. 10 at Northern State University
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – This Saturday, Dec. 10, 128 students will graduate at Northern State University’s winter commencement. The commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Jewett Theater. Dr. Elizabeth Haller, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and 2022 NSU Foundation Faculty Excellence Award winner, will deliver the commencement address.
hubcityradio.com
Scotty’s to reopen sometime in 2023
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Toby Doeden has announced plans to not only reopen Scotty’s, but to reopen as the new and improved Scotty’s Diner. The property will undergo extensive updating and remodeling, and Doeden is hoping to open in Spring or early Summer of 2023. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will serve all the menu items people have loved over the years, including frozen cokes, milk shakes, and many other classics. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will also feature a convenient drive–thru so you can grab all your favorites quickly and conveniently from the comfort of your vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
hubcityradio.com
District 3 Legislators Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry react to the Governor’s Budget Address
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem deliver her budget address for the remainder of FY2023 & look ahead to FY2024. District 3 members Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry offered their thoughts on the speech. Representative Perry talks about how difficult it could be to take care of...
Comments / 0