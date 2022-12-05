Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball Roundup: Unioto and Southeastern earn blowout wins
Unioto 58, Westfall 19: The Shermans extended their undefeated streak to six games and retained their spot on top of the Scioto Valley Conference after thrashing the Mustangs at home. Friday night was the third game this season which Shermans have won by 30 points or more and the second game in which...
Scorebook Live
Lincoln, Roderick Robinson overtake De La Salle for first state title
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Roderick Robinson, nursing a sore hamstring, wasn't nearly 100 percent. He was more than good enough. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back, committed to Georgia, rushed 22 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns Friday leading Lincoln-San Diego to a wild 33-28 ...
