ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Toby Doeden has announced plans to not only reopen Scotty’s, but to reopen as the new and improved Scotty’s Diner. The property will undergo extensive updating and remodeling, and Doeden is hoping to open in Spring or early Summer of 2023. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will serve all the menu items people have loved over the years, including frozen cokes, milk shakes, and many other classics. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will also feature a convenient drive–thru so you can grab all your favorites quickly and conveniently from the comfort of your vehicle.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO